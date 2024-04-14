Prince Harry Reaches 'His Breaking Point': Duke Is 'Really Worried' About King Charles and Kate Middleton Amid Their Cancer Battles
Prince Harry may feel the need to jump in and help his family, especially after King Charles and Kate Middleton were both diagnosed with cancer this year.
“On one explosive night after Charles and Kate had both announced their cancer diagnoses, Harry reached his breaking point. He’s been really worried and made a desperate plea to Charles,” claimed the insider. “He wants to reconcile with the family and pitch in to help at this time of need. He’s told them he’s coming home.”
Harry, 39, is set to visit the U.K. in May as he'll celebrate the Invictus Games' 10th anniversary, but it sounds like he will be heading over solo.
“These are good excuses for him to be there and also work in some quality time with his family,” said the source, adding that his wife, Meghan Markle, 42, “is still refusing to set foot in the U.K. again after everything that’s happened with Harry’s family. It’s emotional for her to think that he’s willing to walk out of the home they’ve made together to go back to be with those people, and she’s definitely vowed to keep the kids in California.”
Ever since Meghan and Harry moved to California with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet, they've barely seen the prince's loved ones. After the duo released their Netflix show, Harry & Meghan, and Harry's book, Spare, things have been tense between him and his brood.
In order to get the former actress back to England, she is demanding an apology from the royals.
"Harry would like a reconciliation but supports his wife completely and until she feels that the royal family have been sufficiently nice to her — and grovelingly apologized for the past — it's not going to happen," royal insider Tom Quinn told The Mirror on Thursday, April 11.
"There has been a shift here since Kate's illness Harry and Meghan do feel they need to extend an olive branch, but Meghan's sense of grievance is still preventing anything really meaningful happening,” he added.
Meanwhile, it seems like Harry is itching to be his with father and sister-in-law during this time.
"Harry would love for Archie and Lilibet to have a better relationship with their cousins or even the children of some of his friends,” another source told The Daily Express.
"He feels like they have been away from the U.K. for far too long and wants to start building a life here. Not full-time, but a second home they can visit regularly," they added.
In Touch spoke to the first source.