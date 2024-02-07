Prince Harry Heads Home to California After Visiting King Charles, Fails to Check in on Prince William and Kate Middleton

Prince Harry returned to the U.K. after it was revealed King Charles is battling cancer, but during his 24-hour stay, he didn't visit Prince William or Kate Middleton. Harry threw several darts at the pair when he left the royal fold in 2020, and the group has yet to reconnect.

The Princess of Wales is back home at Adelaide Cottage recovering from her abdominal surgery, but her brother-in-law failed to check in on her.