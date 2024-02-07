Prince Harry Heads Home to California After Visiting King Charles, Fails to Check in on Prince William and Kate Middleton
Prince Harry returned to the U.K. after it was revealed King Charles is battling cancer, but during his 24-hour stay, he didn't visit Prince William or Kate Middleton. Harry threw several darts at the pair when he left the royal fold in 2020, and the group has yet to reconnect.
The Princess of Wales is back home at Adelaide Cottage recovering from her abdominal surgery, but her brother-in-law failed to check in on her.
OK! previously reported the palace announced Charles' condition in a formal statement on Monday, February 5.
“During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” Buckingham Palace stated.
"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual," the statement continued.
Charles was appreciative of the staff that caught the abnormality during his corrective operation.
"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible," the statement added. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”
Biographer Katie Nicholl discussed Harry took action after the news was made public.
"His father personally telephoned him to inform him of his cancer diagnosis, [and] Harry jumped on the overnight flight from Los Angeles," Nicholl stated, adding Harry "came straight to Clarence House for what we understand was a brief meeting with his father."
"One could only imagine that it would have been an emotional reunion," Nicholl explained. "Because they haven't seen each other since the King's coronation, and then they didn't get to spend very much time together at all."
The writer believes Charles "desperately wants to reconcile with Harry."
"The king would have been hugely relieved and comforted by the fact that Harry flew over," Nicholl shared, noting that the moment was probably "emotional and probably quite difficult for both of them."
Although Harry and William aren't spending time together, Charles is reconnecting with the Duke of Sussex after years of tension.
"I certainly think we're seeing a real thawing in the relations between Charles and his son," she added. "I know, for Charles, the door has always been left open regardless of some of the things Harry has written... I was told by a source very close to the king that whatever Harry has said or done, he loves his son."
"He wants to repair that relationship and indeed have a relationship with his daughter-in-law and his grandchildren," she continued.
