Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet 'Will Not Return to the U.K. for a Long Time' Despite King Charles' 'Wish' to See His Grandchildren
Meghan Marke and Prince Harry fled the U.K. in 2020 and began a new life in Montecito, Calif., but due to their move, their youngsters are growing up without their paternal grandfather, King Charles. According to a royal expert, His Majesty is disappointed in the lack of time he spends with the little ones.
"I think the King feels [hurt] by the fact that he does not see his grandchildren in California," Michael Cole said on GB News. "It would be quite natural for any man to wish to see his grandchildren."
Charles is often seen fawning over Prince William's kids, but Lilibet and Archie are often excluded from royal appearances.
"I know for a fact that the King is very keen," Cole added."He loves his children, he loves his grandchildren, he loves his godchildren."
Currently, Harry is fighting the Home Office to reinstate his personnel for when he visits England with his kids, but until it is resolved, he claimed he wouldn't be comfortable bringing Lilibet and Archie to the U.K.
"The fact he does not see them [Archie and Lilibet] and that is not his wish, will be very upsetting to him," Cole continued. "It will be a long time before Prince Harry returns to the country with his children."
OK! previously reported Cole discussed how Harry's decision to keep his offspring in the U.S. in an interview.
"When the King asked Prince Harry and his wife to vacate Frogmore Cottage, Harry said 'doesn't the King want to see his grandchildren,'" he said.
"Well, the fact is he is not seeing his grandchildren," Cole added. "He has hardly seen Prince Archie and I am not sure he has even since Princess Lilibet more than once. It is a very sad state of affairs."
In his lawsuit against the Home Office, Harry revealed he felt pushed out of the monarchy.
"It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020. The U.K. is my home," Harry said in his 2023 court witness statement.
The Duke of Sussex later added that he feared for his family's well-being in Britain.
"The U.K. is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the U.S.," the famous redhead continued.
In Harry & Meghan, the Sussexes discussed the online threats they received and the anxieties they had about personal information being leaked. Despite the Sussexes being based in California, Harry still has concerns about the existing threats in his hometown.
"That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on U.K. soil. I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm’s way too," he noted.