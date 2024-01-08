Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet 'Will Not Return to the U.K. for a Long Time' Despite King Charles' 'Wish' to See His Grandchildren

"I think the King feels [hurt] by the fact that he does not see his grandchildren in California," Michael Cole said on GB News. "It would be quite natural for any man to wish to see his grandchildren."

Charles is often seen fawning over Prince William's kids, but Lilibet and Archie are often excluded from royal appearances.

"I know for a fact that the King is very keen," Cole added."He loves his children, he loves his grandchildren, he loves his godchildren."