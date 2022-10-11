King Charles 'Risks Meghan's Wrath' As Coronation Date Clashes With Archie's Birthday

King Charles' coronation date will take place on May 6, which means Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not attend since it is their son Archie's fourth birthday.

The service, which will see King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, formally crowned in an over-the-top service, will likely be the main event of that time period.

As a result, King Charles "could face the wrath of the Sussexes, especially if the coronation is seen as a snub from Archie's grandfather and new King of England."