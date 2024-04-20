Kate Middleton's 'New Normal': Princess 'Relying' on Prince William and Her Mother as She Fights Off Cancer

Ever since Kate Middleton announced she has cancer, her family and loved ones have been stepping up during this tough time.

Kate's husband, Prince William, "has been an enormous source of strength. He’s so proud of how she’s dealing with this and loves her more than ever,” a source said of the prince, who rearranged his royal schedule to take on more parental duties, like school drop-offs and pickups.

Meanwhile, Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, 69, “has been shuttling Kate to her appointments and caring for her at home. There’s no one like your mother to comfort you when you’re feeling sick, no matter how old you are.”