Kate Middleton's 'New Normal': Princess 'Relying' on Prince William and Her Mother as She Fights Off Cancer
Ever since Kate Middleton announced she has cancer, her family and loved ones have been stepping up during this tough time.
Kate's husband, Prince William, "has been an enormous source of strength. He’s so proud of how she’s dealing with this and loves her more than ever,” a source said of the prince, who rearranged his royal schedule to take on more parental duties, like school drop-offs and pickups.
Meanwhile, Kate's mother, Carole Middleton, 69, “has been shuttling Kate to her appointments and caring for her at home. There’s no one like your mother to comfort you when you’re feeling sick, no matter how old you are.”
It seems like William, 41, and Carole are ever bonding while Kate rests at home. As OK! previously reported, the duo were seen at a pub in England in early April.
“It was all very low-key, with no great fanfare,” an looker dished. “He appeared to be with his mother-in-law, Carole Middleton. [Kate] was home at Anmer Hall. Her mother has been a rock for them because their home life has changed a lot. Kate has been able to rely on William, her mother, and those in her inner circle to help her with the children while she focuses on getting through chemotherapy, fighting this disease — and adjusting to her new normal.”
On March 22, Kate shocked the world when she revealed she was diagnosed with the disease.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
