Meghan Markle Thinks Prince Harry Is 'Making a Big Mistake' by 'Reaching Out' to Kate Middleton and Prince William
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William and Kate Middleton was greatly impacted by the Sussexes' public move to the U.S., but the Princess of Wales' current cancer battle could push the Duke of Sussex to contact his sister-in-law.
"Meghan knows she is facing a losing battle when it comes to Harry reaching out to Kate and William to try and sort through their differences, but she thinks he’s making a big mistake," a source told an outlet. "She obviously feels sympathy for Kate and what she’s going through, but in her mind, it doesn’t change things."
"But she knows deep down that Harry wants to fix the relationship and the Kate news has made him more determined to try and do it," the source added. "But she thinks Harry is being naïve and that he still can’t trust William."
The Sussexes and Wales haven't been together since Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral, and the anonymous friend claimed the Duchess of Sussex doesn't want to see Harry disappointed.
"She feels William has made it clear that he doesn’t want a reconciliation and hasn’t made any effort, he could have quite easily made time for Harry when he’s been in the U.K.," they explained.
"This isn’t all on Harry but because of the current situation, there’s no way William will offer an olive branch," the source continued. "Meghan just doesn’t want to see him hurt again as it’s taken him years to finally get over the fallout."
On Friday, March 22, Kate announced she has cancer after months of avoiding the public eye.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in an Instagram video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
The Princess of Wales continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Shortly after the Princess of Wales' social media post, the Sussexes released a statement in support of her.
“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace,” a spokesperson for the American royals said.
