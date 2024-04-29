King Charles Has 'Left the Door Open' to Reconcile With Prince Harry — But Not With 'Toxic' Meghan Markle
King Charles and Prince Harry's relationship was greatly impacted by the Duke of Sussex's dramatic move to the U.S., but one royal expert believes His Majesty is open to mending things with his youngest child.
"The King has always kept the door open to Harry, but that doesn't necessarily mean that he would invariably get a warm reception," Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
"It will take its time. But clearly, the situation has changed in recent weeks beyond all expectations. I don't think it would be too difficult, it depends how you define reconcile," the commentator continued. "I think there's a long way to go before Harry is bringing over Meghan and the children."
According to Fitzwilliams, it will take longer for the royal family to mend things with the Suits star.
"Meghan is toxic. I'm not saying the Sussexes would launch any attacks to the royal family at this sort of time," he noted. "But what is very, very clear is that if they want to build trust, they have a long way to go."
"I never thought that Meghan would come over because of the hostility towards her here, but one has to emphasize that it's obvious from the opinion polls," he stated. "And of course, you'd get a press that was far from flattering, but that is linked to the Sussexes behavior over the last four years."
Harry is scheduled to return to the U.K. and visit his dad in May as His Majesty undergoes cancer treatment, but according to reports, the Duchess of Sussex won't be joining her husband.
"It may not be definite that she isn't coming, but it's most unlikely. Meghan's reception would overshadow the message of the service, and you wouldn't want that," he speculated. "So far as Harry is concerned, yes, undoubtedly I would have thought he would want to see his father."
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Set to Enjoy an 'Unofficial Royal Tour' of Nigeria After Duke of Sussex's May U.K. Trip
- Princess Kate's Future Plans: Next Queen to Prioritize 'Low Pressure' Engagements Upon Reentry to Royal Life
- Cancer-Stricken Kate Middleton 'Knows She’ll Be OK' But Is 'Focused' on King Charles 'and His Journey Back to Health'
Royalists believe Meghan will skip Harry's appearance in London to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games due to security concerns.
"We know security regarding Harry and Meghan and the children would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis, I would find it extraordinary if they wanted to see the King that there would be a problem," Fitzwilliams explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
OK! previously reported an insider claimed Harry losing his lawsuit against the Home Office to maintain personnel privileges would impact his getaway to England.
“Whenever Harry travels to the U.K., his trips are always dependent on how secure he is,” the source told an outlet. “Before deciding whether to attend the Invictus Games anniversary event, his security team must be sure that St Paul’s is adequately protected by the Metropolitan Police and his own security needs are met while he’s in London.”
“Harry wants to spend more time in the U.K. with his family,” the insider noted. “But there’s no way he can do that while a question mark hangs over his security detail.”
Fitzwilliams spoke to The Sun.