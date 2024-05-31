Prince William Expects Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to Take on 'Informal Role' as Kate Middleton Battles Cancer

OK! previously reported a source said the princesses will "will do what they can" to help the Prince of Wales due to the "unique circumstances" the brood is under.

"They are closer than lots of cousins might be – they have that unique shared experience and unusual life they all lead," the source noted.

"This is an institution that they all belong to, perhaps in slightly different ways in terms of how they serve it, but they all believe in it and its future and want to do what they can to support it," the source said.