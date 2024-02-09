King Charles 'Never Intended' to Have an Extremely Slimmed-Down Monarchy

Biographer Robert Hardman said on GB News His Majesty "never intended" to begin his reign without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew, but now they're gone, the firm will have to thrive without its key members.

“It just slimmed down itself with the passage of time," Hardman continued. "Prince Andrew had to step back from public life and that was followed in short order by the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave Britain and start a new life."

"That immediately shrunk the royal frontline," he added. "You look back in history and there has been many times where it has been a slim unit."