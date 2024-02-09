King Charles 'Never Intended' to Have an Extremely Slimmed-Down Monarchy
King Charles' recent cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton's medical leave highlight the lack of senior royals available to lead the monarchy.
Charles is expected to take a step back from his public life to focus on his health, and as Kate continues to recover from her abdominal surgery, Brits will turn to Prince William as their leader.
Biographer Robert Hardman said on GB News His Majesty "never intended" to begin his reign without Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew, but now they're gone, the firm will have to thrive without its key members.
“It just slimmed down itself with the passage of time," Hardman continued. "Prince Andrew had to step back from public life and that was followed in short order by the decision of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to leave Britain and start a new life."
"That immediately shrunk the royal frontline," he added. "You look back in history and there has been many times where it has been a slim unit."
Although there have been whispers of Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice becoming full-time royals, the princesses are prioritizing their full-time corporate jobs — for now.
“The public don’t expect to see lots of royal cousins out and about every day," the writer continued. "For now, other members of the family will have to step up."
“It has to adapt," he stressed. "If it doesn’t adapt, it is doomed, but it has always learned to adapt."
OK! previously reported the Prince of Wales was grateful for the public's support during the challenging period.
“We really appreciate everyone’s kindness,” William said on Wednesday, February 7, at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity.
At the time, Hardman noted that there is an "enormous demand" placed on the heir.
The father-of-three initially hoped to care for Kate and their kids, but he will help carry out some of his father's responsibilities during this tough time.
"It's a lot for him, but he'll rise to the challenge. I think it's good that we're going to see him today, investitures are a key part of what the monarchy does," the writer continued. "And with the King now out of action, people should rightly receive their awards in the proper way."
GB News host Isabel Webster hinted that William's ability to rise to the occasion will foreshadow his approach to being king.
"We were talking about yesterday how he was staring his destiny in the eye," Webster said.
"And you ask anybody who has lost a parent in traumatic circumstances to then have your remaining parents suddenly infirm, whether you're William or Harry, that's got to be triggering in some way," she stated. "But he has this unique future ahead of him."