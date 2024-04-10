Prince William Believes Princess Beatrice Will Have a 'Pivotal Role' in King Charles' Slimmed-Down Monarchy

Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that Prince Andrew's proximity to Jeffrey Epstein would make it difficult for the Princesses of York to become full-time royals.

"It is a possibility but I would suggest that it is a possibility in the longer term," the commentator said. "The problem is the York brand is pretty toxic."

"They have attended royal events and occasionally carried out royal engagements, if that was to increase a little then that would be appropriate," he explained. "So far as becoming working members of the royal family or doing a large number of engagements, I would not have thought that was very likely because of the problems that still beset Andrew and his image."