Prince William Believes Princess Beatrice Will Have a 'Pivotal Role' in King Charles' Slimmed-Down Monarchy
King Charles' monarchy looks a little different than he planned due to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2020 exit. As Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to modernize the monarchy, experts wonder if Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie could replace the Sussexes.
"Bea was very much focused on her charitable work and was looking forward to contributing more," the source told an outlet. "This is the last thing she needed."
"Charles and William were starting to see her as a pivotal part of plugging the gap within the family, but she feels like that’s all been ruined now," they added.
Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that Prince Andrew's proximity to Jeffrey Epstein would make it difficult for the Princesses of York to become full-time royals.
"It is a possibility but I would suggest that it is a possibility in the longer term," the commentator said. "The problem is the York brand is pretty toxic."
"They have attended royal events and occasionally carried out royal engagements, if that was to increase a little then that would be appropriate," he explained. "So far as becoming working members of the royal family or doing a large number of engagements, I would not have thought that was very likely because of the problems that still beset Andrew and his image."
OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold speculated Eugenie would struggle with quitting her job as an art director at the London Hauser & Wirth gallery to prioritize The Crown.
“Eugenie is very keen to have her own career, and that’s something she is very passionate about — so yes, she probably is reluctant to take on royal duties," Harrold stated.
“As times become more desperate, it’s very likely we will see her move from that to become a working senior member of the family," he noted.
Marlene Koenig claimed Eugenie and Princess Beatrice "may not want" to become full-time royals.
"This is unlikely," Koenig told GB News. "The princesses have their own careers and families. They have known since the late 1990s that they would not become working royals."
"This was due to a decision made by the then Way Ahead group, which included senior royals and other officials," she added.
Aside from Eugenie and Beatrice having careers outside of the monarchy, the sisters are caring for their mother, Sarah Ferguson, as she deals with health challenges. In January, Ferguson took to Instagram to update fans on her well-being.
"I have been taking some time to myself as I have been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, my second cancer diagnosis within a year after I was diagnosed with b----- cancer this summer and underwent a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery," she wrote in an Instagram post. "It was thanks to the great vigilance of my dermatologist that the melanoma was detected when it was. Naturally, another cancer diagnosis has been a shock but I’m in good spirits and grateful for the many messages of love and support."
The Duchess of York continued: "I believe my experience underlines the importance of checking the size, shape, color and texture and emergence of new moles that can be a sign of melanoma and urge anyone who is reading this to be diligent. I am incredibly thankful to the medical teams that have supported me through both of these experiences with cancer and to the MAYRLIFE Clinic for taking gentle care of me in the past weeks, allowing me time for recuperation. I am resting with family at home now, feeling blessed to have their love and support."
