Prince William Considers Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice 'Very Trusted and Very Loved Members of the Royal Family'

Although the sisters are popular, Prince Andrew's public fall from grace would negatively impact his daughters.

"We did do a GB News membership poll last month asking our readers, 'Should Beatrice and Eugenie be included in the royal family's inner circle?'" Walker said.

"Our members were split on this. We had 35 percent voting yes, but 61 percent said no, with four percent saying they were unsure," he revealed. "So the overall majority is that our readers do not want them to become working royals. Why do you think that is?"