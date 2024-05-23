Prince William Considers Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice 'Very Trusted and Very Loved Members of the Royal Family'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2020 move left many royal watchers wondering if Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will take their place as senior royals — something Prince William might have a role in.
According to royal correspondent Cameron Walker, the Prince of Wales has "full trust" in the Princesses of York.
"We know that this isn't going to suddenly open a doorway for Eugenie and Beatrice to take up royal engagements or to become working royals," Walker told GB News.
Although the sisters are popular, Prince Andrew's public fall from grace would negatively impact his daughters.
"We did do a GB News membership poll last month asking our readers, 'Should Beatrice and Eugenie be included in the royal family's inner circle?'" Walker said.
"Our members were split on this. We had 35 percent voting yes, but 61 percent said no, with four percent saying they were unsure," he revealed. "So the overall majority is that our readers do not want them to become working royals. Why do you think that is?"
In 2022, "The problem with Eugenie and Beatrice, I say problem, it's obviously not their fault, is that they still have their father, Prince Andrew, being such a taboo at the moment," the commentator noted, referring to the Duke of York being stripped of his HRH status after he was accused of assault and having ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
"His polling is beyond horrific, it's worse than Harry and Meghan's. Clearly, we had the disaster of the Newsnight interview and all the allegations surrounding him, all of which he denies. But perhaps that might be part of it," he added.
Aside from Andrew's reputation, Eugenie and Beatrice have more traditional careers: Eugenie is an art director, while Beatrice is a tech strategist.
"Also Beatrice and Eugenie, I suspect, don't want to be full-time working members of the royal family, they have full-time jobs," Walker shared. "They'll step in if, if necessary. But they're also young mothers, they have their own families. I think they like not having to be in the spotlight all the time."
If Eugenie and Beatrice joined The Firm, they would have to give up aspects of their personal and private lives.
"The constraints that come with being a full-time working member of the royal family in terms of security arrangements, the constant scrutiny. So I'm getting the sense that perhaps they don't want to," Walker shared.
"Princess Eugenie has got her own Instagram account, for example. She wouldn't be able to do that as a working member of the royal family, her staff would have to do it," he continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The royals have also maintained close ties with the Sussexes, but Walker thinks that doesn't bother William.
"Prince William and his cousins are close enough with Beatrice and Eugenie to realize that even if they are close with Harry and Meghan, it doesn't really matter," he stated.
"William might have beef with his brother, but there's not much they can do about that. Also, I think they're all mature enough, hopefully, to realize that you can be friends with everybody in your family if you so wish," he added.
Despite their relationship with the American-based royals, Walker thinks the princesses' loyalty is felt.
"This idea of stuff being leaked to Harry and Meghan and worried that it's going to go up on Netflix, you're never going to know for a fact if that's happening or not," Walker said "When it comes to Beatrice and Eugenie, if there wasn't any trust with members of the royal family, we wouldn't have seen them at that garden party."
"The royal family, everything about them, is about images and the way things are perceived by those images," he concluded. "Seeing Prince William, the future King and the next King, with Beatrice and Eugenie, shows me that they're very trusted and very loved members of the royal family."