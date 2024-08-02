OK Magazine
Prince William 'Was Furious' at Donald Trump for Claiming Kate Middleton 'Only Had Herself to Blame' for Topless Sunbathing Scandal

In 2012, Kate Middleton was photographed sunbathing topless while on vacation in France.

Aug. 2 2024, Published 2:54 p.m. ET

Prince William is not a fan of Donald Trump.

In Robert Jobson's new biography, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, the author delved into the drama that unfolded when photos of Kate Middleton sunbathing topless in 2012 were published.

The brunette beauty, 42, was on vacation in Provence, France, at the time with her husband, and though the publications that illegally snapped the shots were eventually sued for breaching privacy and the images were scrapped, the scandal made international headlines.

At the time, Trump, 78, tweeted about the ordeal, claiming Kate should have been more careful.

"William was reportedly furious when Donald Trump tweeted, 'Kate Middleton is great – but she shouldn’t be sunbathing in the nude – only herself to blame. Who wouldn’t take Kate’s picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing? Come on Kate!'"

On the other hand, the ex-president came to Kate's defense earlier this year when she admitted to editing a photo of herself with her and William's three children.

"That shouldn’t be a big deal because everybody doctors [photos]. You look at these movie actors, and you see a movie actor, and you meet them and you say, ‘Is that the same person in the picture?’" the businessman explained in March during an interview. "I looked at that actually and it was a very minor doctoring, I don’t understand why there could be such a howl over that."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Trump also praised the monarchy during that same chat, telling politician Nigel Farage, "I’m a big fan of the concept of the royal family and the royal family."

"I’m a little prejudiced because I thought the Queen was incredible. Think of it, all those years, 75 years, she’s almost never made a mistake," he said of Queen Elizabeth II, though she ruled for 70 years.

When it comes to King Charles, 75, Trump said, "We have different views, but we get along. I think he’s a really wonderful guy, we get along, he was a little bit more into environmental restriction than I am."

The former POTUS has also expressed his distaste for Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan Markle, 42, even admitting that if he was elected president again, he would consider deporting Harry for not being honest about his drug use when applying for a visa.

