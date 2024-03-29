Kate Middleton's Photo Editing Scandal Is the 'Curse of Being a Modern Royal'
Kate Middleton was scrutinized for returning to Instagram on Mother's Day with an edited photo, and experts believe the social media scandal is reflective of the new generation of the monarchy.
"There was no malintent. But it unleashed up a pent-up feeling that people wanted information — unfortunately, that’s the curse of being a modern royal, It was a complex reaction," a former palace aid told an outlet.
Kate quickly apologized for the blunder on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day," Kate penned.
Shortly after being criticized for the mistake, Kate revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate continued: "This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Aside from Kate's own relationship with the media, Meghan Markle struggled with the public's response to her being a working royal.
"You just think about that, and to really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful. It’s not catty, it’s cruel," the Duchess of Sussex said at SXSW on Friday, March 8.
In Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry discussed the emotional toll internet trolls had on the former actress.
"Every rumor, every negative thing, every lie, everything that I knew wasn't true and that the palace knew wasn't true and internally they knew wasn't true, that was just being allowed to fester," Meghan said in reference to The Firm.
"So there was no other option at this point," Harry added. "I said, 'We need to get out of here.'"
Sources spoke to People.