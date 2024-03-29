Kate Middleton's Photo Editing Scandal Is the 'Curse of Being a Modern Royal'

"There was no malintent. But it unleashed up a pent-up feeling that people wanted information — unfortunately, that’s the curse of being a modern royal, It was a complex reaction," a former palace aid told an outlet.

Kate quickly apologized for the blunder on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day," Kate penned.