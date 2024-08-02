Donald Trump Refused to Accept NABJ Interview Invite Unless They Assured No Live Fact-Checking Would Occur

NABJ President Ken Lemon revealed that Trump's team insisted on proceeding with the interview without real-time fact-checking, threatening to not participate if their demands were not met.

Due to this dispute, the scheduled Q&A session featuring prominent Black journalists, such as ABC News' Rachel Scott and Fox News' Harris Faulkner, was delayed by over an hour.

Trump later shifted the blame, attributing the delay to technical and audio issues during the interview. Lemon contradicted the former president's explanation, stating the technical problems were promptly resolved. He emphasized, "The bigger problem was his threat not to take the stage."