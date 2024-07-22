OK Magazine
Lip Reader Tells All: What Prince William Told Kate Middleton During the Early Stages of Her Royal Career Revealed

prince william gives kate middleton clear instructions royal career
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton became a member of the royal family in 2011.

By:

Jul. 22 2024, Published 12:41 p.m. ET

Though Kate Middleton has been a member of the royal family in 2011, Prince William continues to guide his wife through the process of becoming a working duchess.

Case in point: one lip reader claimed the Prince of Wales gave the Princess of Wales clear instructions when leaving the a prior Platinum Jubilee.

prince william gives kate middleton clear instructions royal career
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth's final Platinum Jubilee was in 2022.

According to John Cassidy, Kate told William the service "went very well, very well," to which William replied, “Yes, perfect."

“Wait for that to move, then we can go," the future king told the princess.

prince william gives kate middleton clear instructions royal career
Source: MEGA

Prince William often guides Kate Middleton through royal life.

While Kate continues to be a beloved member of the monarchy, her American sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, struggled to grasp the reality of royal life.

OK! previously reported Michael Cole discussed the Duchess of Sussex's infamous confession that she didn't know how to greet Queen Elizabeth.

"The Queen never really was concerned about whether or not people bowed or curtsied to her or not," Cole told an outlet. “Cherie Blaire, former Prime Minister’s wife, apparently didn’t curtsy and, OK, so who cares, the late Queen had too good manners to care.”

“The Queen was too well-mannered to notice, even if people wanted to be discourteous," Cole added. "She would have not even noticed it."

prince william gives kate middleton clear instructions royal career
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

In Harry & Meghan, the Suits star compared the moment to "Medieval Times.”

"There wasn’t some big moment of like, 'And now you’re going to meet my grandmother,'" Meghan recalled. "I remember being in the car and [Harry] was like, ‘You know how to curtsy right?’ and I just thought it was a joke."

prince william gives kate middleton clear instructions royal career
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
In Harry & Meghan, the mom-of-two branded her in-laws as rigid.

“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” Meghan recalled when discussing meeting William and Kate. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” she noted.

Elizabeth's lifelong friend Lady Glenconner admitted Meghan was unprepared for living behind palace walls.

“I think the thing about Meghan was, she had no idea what was expected of her really,” Glenconner said on the “Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth” podcast in 2023.

“I think she just thought it was sort of like being another actress, you know," she added.

According to Glennconnor, being a working royal is "extremely boring" because you're “meeting hundreds of thousands of people that you’re never going to meet again."

“I think it was very sad, and I feel very sad for Harry,” she noted.

Cassidy spoke to The Mirror.

