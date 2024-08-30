Estranged Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry Avoided Each Other and 'Kept Their Distance' at Uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' Funeral in the U.K.
Prince William and Prince Harry briefly reunited at the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes, the brother-in-law of the princes' late mother Princess Diana, on Wednesday, August 28, but it looks like there was no was indication that the feud is over between the estranged brothers.
A family friend told a news outlet that they were “very happy to confirm both princes were there," but they both sat in the back — nowhere near one another.
"They arrived very discreetly," another source claimed to The Sun.
“William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance," another attendee added.
As OK! previously reported earlier this month, the 39-year-old prince, who resides in California with wife Meghan Markle, was not planning on attending the somber event due to ongoing "royal family drama."
“The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family. In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support [his aunt] Jane. Of course, he would want to be there," a source told The Daily Beast.
“It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan," they continued. "But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it.”
- Palace Whispers Exposed: King Charles' Courtier's Cruel Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Revealed
- 'Unfortunate Timing': Prince Harry Criticized for Releasing Paperback Copy of 'Spare' Amid King Charles and Kate Middleton's Cancer Battles
- Prince William and Prince Harry’s Relationship Is 'Completely Fractured': 'No Chance' They Will Reunite in New York During Upcoming Visit
After Harry left the royal fold in 2020, he hasn't been shy about bashing his brother, 42, in his tell-all book, Spare, and in Netflix's docuseries Harry & Meghan.
“I still think they will reconcile at one point as they get older because I can't see two people that were so close like William and Harry not getting on again," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"I understand how it happened, family fallouts are common but there’s always part of you that wants to fix it even though it may not be the same relationship as it was before," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The royal siblings will both be in New York City for an upcoming trip in September, but it doesn't look like they will make time for one another there, too.
According to an insider, the siblings' relationship is "completely fractured," meaning there's "no chance" they will meet during their upcoming work trips to the Big Apple.