or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

Estranged Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry Avoided Each Other and 'Kept Their Distance' at Uncle Lord Robert Fellowes' Funeral in the U.K.

prince william prince harry estranged reunite funeral
Source: mega
By:

Aug. 29 2024, Published 8:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Prince William and Prince Harry briefly reunited at the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes, the brother-in-law of the princes' late mother Princess Diana, on Wednesday, August 28, but it looks like there was no was indication that the feud is over between the estranged brothers.

A family friend told a news outlet that they were “very happy to confirm both princes were there," but they both sat in the back — nowhere near one another.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william prince harry estranged reunite funeral
Source: mega

Prince William and Prince Harry reunited on August 28.

"They arrived very discreetly," another source claimed to The Sun.

“William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance," another attendee added.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william prince harry estranged reunite funeral
Source: mega

The brothers are not speaking to one another.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported earlier this month, the 39-year-old prince, who resides in California with wife Meghan Markle, was not planning on attending the somber event due to ongoing "royal family drama."

“The death will be a huge blow to the Spencer family. In normal times it would be unimaginable that Harry would not be there to support [his aunt] Jane. Of course, he would want to be there," a source told The Daily Beast.

“It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan," they continued. "But these are not normal times and it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama. It will be very sad for him if he can’t make it.”

Article continues below advertisement
prince william prince harry estranged reunite funeral
Source: mega

Prince Harry was not supposed to attend the funeral.

MORE ON:
Prince William
Article continues below advertisement

After Harry left the royal fold in 2020, he hasn't been shy about bashing his brother, 42, in his tell-all book, Spare, and in Netflix's docuseries Harry & Meghan.

“I still think they will reconcile at one point as they get older because I can't see two people that were so close like William and Harry not getting on again," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.

"I understand how it happened, family fallouts are common but there’s always part of you that wants to fix it even though it may not be the same relationship as it was before," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william prince harry estranged reunite funeral
Source: mega

The brothers will both be in New York City at the same time in September.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The royal siblings will both be in New York City for an upcoming trip in September, but it doesn't look like they will make time for one another there, too.

According to an insider, the siblings' relationship is "completely fractured," meaning there's "no chance" they will meet during their upcoming work trips to the Big Apple.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.