Prince William & Prince Harry Will Feel 'Quite Uncomfortable' Watching Their Mother's Death Play Out In Season 5 Of 'The Crown'

The new season will focus on Princess Diana's death, as she passed away at 36 years old after she was involved in a car accident in Paris, France.

"This is a period that they had to live out so publicly. We heard Harry talk about the very real impact it's had on his life, and William as well," Nicholl shared. "So for this to sort of be revisited, even if it's done tastefully ... for this to be brought up all over again is incredibly hard for William and Harry."

"[There is] a sense that, really, their mother's ghost can't ever be laid to rest for them," she added. "I think [that] is really still something that's very real and very difficult for them."