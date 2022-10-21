OK Magazine
Prince William & Prince Harry Will Feel 'Quite Uncomfortable' Watching Their Mother's Death Play Out In Season 5 Of 'The Crown'

Oct. 21 2022, Published 7:00 p.m. ET

Season 5 of The Crown will be released next month, and according to royal expert Katie Nicholl, she believes Prince William and Prince Harry will not be tuning in.

"I think this series is going to be quite uncomfortable viewing, not just for [Queen Consort] Camilla and [King] Charles but also for William and Harry," Nicholl explained. "Scenes leading up to their mother's death are going to be very, very uncomfortable for them."

The new season will focus on Princess Diana's death, as she passed away at 36 years old after she was involved in a car accident in Paris, France.

"This is a period that they had to live out so publicly. We heard Harry talk about the very real impact it's had on his life, and William as well," Nicholl shared. "So for this to sort of be revisited, even if it's done tastefully ... for this to be brought up all over again is incredibly hard for William and Harry."

"[There is] a sense that, really, their mother's ghost can't ever be laid to rest for them," she added. "I think [that] is really still something that's very real and very difficult for them."

Since the show touches upon moments that took place not too long ago, it might hit a nerve with some members of the royal family.

"The events, yes, are 25 years old, but they still feel very current because they're constantly still making headlines — largely through films and TV series like this," she said. "Those early [seasons] felt like there was enough history, felt like there was enough distance. But this just feels uncomfortably close."

As OK! previously reported, those working on the show are striving to "get it right" when it comes to Diana's death, as they want to be careful about the subject matter.

Nicholl spoke with Entertainment Tonight.

