Prince Andrew Left 'Devastated' After Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Documents Threaten His Royal Return

"He doesn't have the emotional bandwidth to deal with this," Andrew's friend told an outlet. "He has locked himself away in a room and has no idea how to respond. He's devastated."

OK! previously reported Jane Doe 3 said she was "forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations."

She later claimed the interactions occurred "in London (at Ghislaine Maxwell's apartment), in New York, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands (in an orgy with numerous other under-aged girls)."