Prince Andrew Refuses to Move Out of Royal Lodge Despite His Eviction and Expensive Repairs

Although Meghan and Harry fled Frogmore Cottage, the disgraced figure is holding onto his home base. A source claimed the father-of-two spent $8.5 million of his own money on renovations.

"It's become farcical. Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete," a source told an outlet. "He has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave."