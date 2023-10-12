Prince Andrew Refuses to Move Out of Royal Lodge Despite His Eviction and Expensive Repairs
Prince Andrew isn't interested in moving out of his Windsor Estate. The Duke of York was asked to leave the Royal Lodge in March — the same time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were kicked out of Frogmore Cottage. With Andrew being stripped of his HRH status and royal titles, losing his mansion is a consequence he refuses to face.
Although Meghan and Harry fled Frogmore Cottage, the disgraced figure is holding onto his home base. A source claimed the father-of-two spent $8.5 million of his own money on renovations.
"It's become farcical. Andrew has roof repairs scheduled later this summer which will take several months to complete," a source told an outlet. "He has been advised that staying in the house during those renovations could prove problematic. But he is reluctant to leave."
OK! previously reported King Charles' request for his brother to leave the property is a part of his plan to slim down The Firm.
"Charles is not chucking Andrew out, but Andrew will have to find the money to look after the property himself — and where is that coming from," the source shared.
Expert Richard Palmer explained that Andrew's reluctance to move is due to his emotional attachment to the abode.
"There is pressure on Andrew to give up the Royal Lodge and that comes from a couple of points," he told a publication. "Firstly, members of the royal family are looking at him and Fergie, looking at this 30-room house, with seven bedrooms, and saying it's ridiculous there are just two people living there. Andrew at one end of the house and his ex-wife at the other."
Despite Andrew's obsession with the residence, he hasn't been able to maintain it.
"More importantly, it's an expensive place to run and is looking a bit neglected, from what I understand," the royal expert added.
"The Queen Mother lived there before her death and I think it got a little bit run down while she was living there," Palmer explained. "Andrew did give it a fresh lick of paint when he moved in and spent £7 million upgrading it. I'm told the whole facades need doing again and that alone could cost £1 million. There is talk the roof needs doing."
Andrew is no longer a working royal, but commentator Robert Jobson revealed that the veteran can use his inheritance to maintain his living quarters.
"When the Queen died, she would have left her other children plenty of money. I don't think money is an issue for Andrew," Jobson dished.
"Prince Andrew is digging his heels in because he's paid quite a lot of money, actually, for refurbishments and stuff, and the fact he had a guarantee from the Queen, [makes it] probably very unlikely that they're going to be kicking them out anytime soon," the commentator added.
