Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Desperate' to Kick Prince Andrew Out of the Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew is back in the headlines after being accused of groping a minor in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents. Although the royal family has yet to release a statement, it's been reported King Charles will carry out the eviction he served his brother in 2023.
According to a source, Kate Middleton and Prince William “welcome and support” Charles' decision.
“It’s no secret that William and Kate have been trying to secure Royal Lodge for their family," a source told a publication. "They are in desperate need of a larger property to accommodate their household."
“The wheels finally seem to be in motion to remove Andrew from the property which William and Kate welcome and support wholeheartedly," they added.
In 2023, Meghan and Harry were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage, while Andrew was requested to vacate his royal residence at the same time, but he has yet to move out.
“The palace originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers,” a source said last year. “However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge.”
“It won’t be easy but there’s no other way of removing Andrew from the fold without demoting him and cutting off his funding. It’s basically trying to force him out by ensuring that he is unable to meet the costs so that he defaults on the lease,” the source continued.
Despite Charles and Andrew's bond, His Majesty will be forced to prioritize The Firm over his bloodline.
“Although the King adores his brother, he must put the monarchy first and do what’s best for the family," the insider explained. "That means ensuring that Andrew never conducts another royal engagement and removing him from a rather significant royal residence on the Windsor estate."
The Royal Observer previously reported Andrew's longtime friend Lady Victoria Hervey defended the Duke of York and alluded to the Wales' eyeing his abode.
"The first thing to say about Royal Lodge, is that it's only about 10 bedrooms and there is no swimming pool, every newspaper has said it's got 30 rooms – that's completely incorrect," the former model shared in a 2023 interview. "I think it's sort of also quite obvious that this is Prince William wanting the house."
"This has nothing to do with budgets, this is William wanting the big house – he's not happy in the small one," she added.
Hervey later explained the disgraced figure has an emotional attachment to the mansion.
"For Prince Andrew, he's been in Royal Lodge for 20 years, it was his grandmother's house, it's very sentimental, and he's got the dogs so, why should he move?" Hervey asked.
"The Queen's dying wish was for him to stay in that house but King Charles just wants to boot him out," the blonde beauty added. Despite Hervey alluding to Andrew taking over the Sussexes' former U.K. estate to make room for William, it's been reported that Princess Eugenie moved into the Windsor home two weeks ago.
