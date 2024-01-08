Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Desperate' to Kick Prince Andrew Out of the Royal Lodge

In 2023, Meghan and Harry were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage, while Andrew was requested to vacate his royal residence at the same time, but he has yet to move out.

“The palace originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers,” a source said last year. “However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge.”

“It won’t be easy but there’s no other way of removing Andrew from the fold without demoting him and cutting off his funding. It’s basically trying to force him out by ensuring that he is unable to meet the costs so that he defaults on the lease,” the source continued.