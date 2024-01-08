OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Kate Middleton
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Desperate' to Kick Prince Andrew Out of the Royal Lodge

kate middleton prince william desperate kick out prince andrew
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 8 2024, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Prince Andrew is back in the headlines after being accused of groping a minor in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein court documents. Although the royal family has yet to release a statement, it's been reported King Charles will carry out the eviction he served his brother in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton prince william desperate kick out prince andrew
Source: MEGA

King Charles was urged to prioritize the monarchy after Prince Andrew was accused of assault.

According to a source, Kate Middleton and Prince William “welcome and support” Charles' decision.

“It’s no secret that William and Kate have been trying to secure Royal Lodge for their family," a source told a publication. "They are in desperate need of a larger property to accommodate their household."

“The wheels finally seem to be in motion to remove Andrew from the property which William and Kate welcome and support wholeheartedly," they added.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton prince william desperate kick out prince andrew
Source: MEGA

King Charles included Prince Andrew in the royal Christmas walk.

In 2023, Meghan and Harry were asked to leave Frogmore Cottage, while Andrew was requested to vacate his royal residence at the same time, but he has yet to move out.

“The palace originally wanted Andrew out of Royal Lodge so that the property could be renovated and prepared for new lodgers,” a source said last year. “However, Andrew was having none of it and is adamant that he will see out the end of his lease at Royal Lodge.”

“It won’t be easy but there’s no other way of removing Andrew from the fold without demoting him and cutting off his funding. It’s basically trying to force him out by ensuring that he is unable to meet the costs so that he defaults on the lease,” the source continued.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton prince william desperate kick out prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH status in 2022.

Despite Charles and Andrew's bond, His Majesty will be forced to prioritize The Firm over his bloodline.

“Although the King adores his brother, he must put the monarchy first and do what’s best for the family," the insider explained. "That means ensuring that Andrew never conducts another royal engagement and removing him from a rather significant royal residence on the Windsor estate."

MORE ON:
Kate Middleton
Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton prince william desperate kick out prince andrew
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson attended the royal Christmas walk alongside Prince Andrew.

The Royal Observer previously reported Andrew's longtime friend Lady Victoria Hervey defended the Duke of York and alluded to the Wales' eyeing his abode.

"The first thing to say about Royal Lodge, is that it's only about 10 bedrooms and there is no swimming pool, every newspaper has said it's got 30 rooms – that's completely incorrect," the former model shared in a 2023 interview. "I think it's sort of also quite obvious that this is Prince William wanting the house."

"This has nothing to do with budgets, this is William wanting the big house – he's not happy in the small one," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Hervey later explained the disgraced figure has an emotional attachment to the mansion.

"For Prince Andrew, he's been in Royal Lodge for 20 years, it was his grandmother's house, it's very sentimental, and he's got the dogs so, why should he move?" Hervey asked.

"The Queen's dying wish was for him to stay in that house but King Charles just wants to boot him out," the blonde beauty added. Despite Hervey alluding to Andrew taking over the Sussexes' former U.K. estate to make room for William, it's been reported that Princess Eugenie moved into the Windsor home two weeks ago.

The source spoke to Daily Express.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.