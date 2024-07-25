Prince William and Kate Middleton Extended a Small Olive Branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral
Kate Middleton and Prince William put their differences aside and extended a small olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Queen Elizabeth's 2022 funeral.
"Inside the palace, all members of the royal family were there to welcome the Queen back to royal headquarters for the last time, followed by an informal supper," Robert Hardman wrote in Charles III. New King. New Court. The Inside Story.
"Afterwards, the Prince and Princess of Wales suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should attach their car to their police escort for the journey back to Windsor since they were all going the same way," Hardman continued. "It was only a small gesture (they would not be sharing a car) and nowhere near any sort of reconciliation. However, the late Queen would have approved."
OK! previously reported a source claimed the Duke of Sussex reached out to the Princess of Wales after she attended Wimbledon amid cancer treatment.
"Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant. He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out," a source told an outlet. "He's just so grateful that she's on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off – as is Meghan."
According to the insider, "Harry is convinced" that now is the time to "try and repair" their relationship.
In the past, Harry called Kate "the sister I've never had and always wanted," but things slowly changed after the princess and Meghan clashed.
"Even though it's an awkward situation for all of them, they both think the sooner they can put this all behind them, the better," the source added. "Harry can't believe it ever got to this point – he genuinely thought that by now they'd have found a way to reconcile and he hates to think of it continuing."
Despite Harry's alleged desire to reunite, the source shared that the famous redhead is "willing to accept" that the rift between him and the Windsors could be permanent.
William is expected to focus on Kate's chemotherapy, but a source shared that the Sussexes want the princess to have a smooth recovery.
“Both Harry and Meghan have been following Kate’s recovery with huge interest, but, sadly, it’s had to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least,” a source said. “They have had enough information to know that people are excited about the idea of a comeback for Kate, and they’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties.”