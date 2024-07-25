Prince William and Kate Middleton Extended a Small Olive Branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

"Inside the palace, all members of the royal family were there to welcome the Queen back to royal headquarters for the last time, followed by an informal supper," Robert Hardman wrote in Charles III. New King. New Court. The Inside Story.

"Afterwards, the Prince and Princess of Wales suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should attach their car to their police escort for the journey back to Windsor since they were all going the same way," Hardman continued. "It was only a small gesture (they would not be sharing a car) and nowhere near any sort of reconciliation. However, the late Queen would have approved."