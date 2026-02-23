or
'Cautious' Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Itching to Say Something Publicly' About Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals: Source

image of prince Andrew Kate Middleton Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly 'itching to say something' about disgraced ex-Prince Andrew's scandals.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 23 2026, Published 6:52 p.m. ET

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly wishing that they could speak more publicly on ex-Prince Andrew and his ongoing scandals.

On February 19, the former Duke of York, 66, was arrested on suspicion of giving private travel documents to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

King Charles Has Been Suffering From Cancer Since 2024

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles is currently suffering from a form of cancer.

According to a Daily Mail source, the Prince and Princess of Wales are also "concerned" Andrew's scandals will impact cancer-stricken King Charles' health.

"William is frustrated because it’s still likely to be a problem on his plate when he eventually becomes King," the insider went on.

The couple "have been itching to say something publicly to distance themselves but they have to be cautious because of the police investigation."

Prince William Is Worried Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals Will Affect King Charles' Health

image of prince Andrew and Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William is reportedly 'frustrated' with ex-Prince Andrew.

"I think William and Kate are acutely aware that this is a scandal that won’t be going away for a long time. It’s a mess left by Andrew and the late Queen Elizabeth and, although His Majesty is very much in charge, William is frustrated," they added.

While the Duke of Cambridge, 43, "is not feeling calm" in recent days, "he would have spoken on behalf" of his family.

"It’s a terrible situation and they are very concerned about the health of the King and the impact this will be having on him," another insider explained.

MORE ON:
Prince William

image of prince William and kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the 2026 BAFTAs on February 22.

"William exhausted and it's draining for him. Also as parents of young children, to be reading all of this is pretty awful and they are clearly concerned. William let this slip out last during a conversation and he would have done that on purpose, that is very clear. But Catherine has kept very quiet," they said.

During the 2026 BAFTAs on February 22, William and Kate, 44, were asked on the red carpet if they watched Chloé Zhao's historical drama Hamnet yet.

The Royal Family Reportedly Didn't Know Ahead of Time Ex-Prince Andrew Would Be Arrested

image of king Charles Queen Camilla and prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

The royal family wasn't made aware of the ex-Duke of York's jail time.

William simply replied: "I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment. I will save it."

Charles, 77, was diagnosed with cancer in 2024 after undergoing a prostate exam. While the monarch revealed late last year that his treatment would be scaled back in the next few months, his illness is still very much apparent.

The sovereign also plans to stand by the police investigation into Andrew, as he fully supports their inquest into the disgraced ex-royal. Shortly after Andrew's arrest, it was reported that Kate, William and Charles were initially unaware that the former prince was detained.

