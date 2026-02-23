10 Shocking Bombshells From New Book About Prince William and Kate Middleton — Including the Heir's Alleged Attempt to Banish Andrew

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Middleton Gave Prince William an Ultimatum Before Their 2007 Split

Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton are at the center of a new royal book.

Queen Elizabeth II Helped Save Prince William and Kate Middleton's Relationship

Source: MEGA 'William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story' will hit bookshelves on February 26.

Prince William and Kate called it quits four years into their relationship after they met at the University of St. Andrews. Months after the breakup, Queen Elizabeth II — who experienced and witnessed firsthand the lasting damage caused by the collapse of King Charles and Princess Diana's marriage — stepped in with a pivotal move that helped reconcile the couple. "Sensing William was struggling, the Queen invited him to Sunday lunch to judge his mood," said Myers. "William was more than just crestfallen and worried about whether he was throwing away the one constant in his life. He was, according to one well-placed source, 'completely broken.'" As a grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II gave Prince William clear guidance. "In that moment, the Queen advised her grandson that the only certain path is the one supported by faith. It was all she had to say, they said," the book claimed. The couple eventually reconnected and married in April 2011.

How Prince William Reacted to Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer in early 2024.

In William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, Myers provided intimate details about Prince William and Kate's journey after the Princess of Wales was diagnosed with cancer in 2024. "Friends of Catherine say that although she was caught completely in shock, she remained composed. Her first thoughts were of her children and her husband," Myers noted. "William, according to friends, later told how he was in 'a state of disbelief.'" He added in the book, "First his father had been diagnosed with cancer, and a month later, his wife was now facing a similar challenge. Catherine called her parents and her siblings to tell them, then she and William resolved to gather the children and impart what they knew in the best and most positive way possible." While Kate was in the hospital, Prince William had to juggle his time as a husband, a father-of-three and an heir to the throne. A close friend of Prince William described the situation as something like "being hit by a bus sudden, brutal and completely disorienting." "One moment life was normal, and the next, everything changed. He worships [Kate], truly. She's his world, and when the diagnosis came, it was as if the ground beneath him vanished," the insider added in the biography. "He talked about the rug being pulled, but it was more than that, it was heartbreak, fear and helplessness all at once."

Kate Middleton Stayed in Touch With Her Family From Her Hospital Bed

Source: MEGA In January 2025, the Princess of Wales confirmed her cancer was in remission after undergoing chemotherapy.

While Kate was in the hospital, she was reportedly able to keep in touch with her family — especially her children George, Charlotte and Louis — through video chats. "Catching up on what George, Charlotte and Louis had been doing at school and asking if 'Papa' had been able to cook for them while she had been away," Myers noted. A source also alleged, "At that time it seemed to all be perfectly in hand, they were the calmness in the storm certainly. But away from the children, he [William] was of course incredibly pensive. His father's illness brought into focus just how quickly his life, and that of his family as well as the whole landscape of the institution, could change very quickly."

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are No Longer on Speaking Terms

Source: MEGA Kate Middleton reportedly tried to reconcile with the Sussexes.

Prince Harry's Relationships With King Charles and Prince William Have 'Shifted'

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and his family relocated to the U.S. in 2020.

Myers pointed out one decision Prince Harry made that ultimately triggered a shift in his relationships with King Charles and Prince William. "Without consulting his father or brother, as the hierarchy would normally dictate, he instructed the Kensington Palace communications team to respond at once — highlighting 'a wave of abuse and harassment … the racial undertones of comment pieces,'" the book stated. "The media's tone may have dampened, but the interest in their relationship did not." The Duke of Sussex was said to be infuriated when his father and brother censured him for his impulsive actions. "The tense conversations left Harry astounded that his own kin were refusing to offer their support," Myers added, per the excerpt. "This period did indeed mark an outward shift in their relations. Suddenly it was harder to get them in the same room, each giving various excuses as to why they could not – or perhaps would not – be available to engage with meetings together."

What Kate Middleton Really Thought About Megxit

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their senior royal duties in January 2020.

While Prince William was "intensely saddened" by Prince Harry's decision to quit, Kate reportedly held a somewhat different perspective about Megxit. "As an 'outsider,' Catherine had witnessed the deterioration of William and Harry's relationship. She had seen Harry and Meghan become ever more bitter at having to follow the rules of a hierarchical and hereditary monarchy, until they felt as if they could follow them no longer," Myers remarked. The mom-of-three was less eager than her husband to urge Prince Harry to carry on in his role as she believed the royal siblings' "fundamental differences as the 'heir and the spare' had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player."

Prince William Warned Prince Harry About His Relationship With Meghan Markle

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle began dating in July 2016.

From feeling genuinely happy for his younger brother during the early stages of his relationship with Meghan, Prince William grew concerned of how fast things were moving between the couple. In fact, it prompted Prince William to "warn" Prince Harry. "It's easy to forget now, given everything that has gone on, but William did find Meghan quite refreshing at first. He was genuinely happy for Harry and only wanted the best for him. Meghan made him happy and if she had been prepared to take a chance on their relationship, then he certainly would have never stood in their way. If there was one thing he was uneasy about, it was a clash of styles. He definitely saw it as a potential problem on the horizon," the book cited a source.

Prince William Had 'Rows' With King Charles Over His Handling of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Source: MEGA King Charles stripped Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's HRH style and prince title.

The book William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story also provided details about the explosive rows Prince William had with King Charles, as he took issue with how the monarch dealt with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following bombshell revelations about the disgraced royal's ties with Jeffrey Epstein. William was allegedly fuming when his father invited Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to Sandringham to celebrate Christmas in 2023. "William's negative view of his uncle Andrew had predated the Duke of York's fall from grace. For years the Prince of Wales had questioned what benefit his uncle was to the wider operation," Myers wrote. Meanwhile, a palace source shared, "Long before he was embroiled in the scandal, he'd always thought his uncle was a bit of an ignoramus. He would question 'what does he actually do?'"

Prince William Tried to Have Andrew Exiled in 2019

Source: MEGA Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor left Royal Lodge in early February.