'Everyone Doctors Photos': Donald Trump Defends Kate Middleton After Photoshop Fiasco

dontrump katemiddleton pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 19 2024, Published 8:17 p.m. ET

Donald Trump defended Kate Middleton after the royal admitted she edited her social media photos.

"Everyone doctors photos," Trump, 77, during an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News. "Look at these movie actors, you see a movie actor and you meet him and you say, 'Is that the same person?' I looked at it actually and it was a very minor doctoring."

donald trump debate president joe biden anytime anywhere
Source: mega

Donald Trump defended Kate Middleton.

"She'll be back, I mean, it's a rough patch," he continued.

As OK! previously reported, the 42-year-old underwent abdominal surgery in mid-January, but she's only been seen a few times since then.

As a result, Kate fueled rumors something fishy is going on behind-the-scenes, especially after she posted a photo with her three children — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — but people quickly pointed out how it was altered.

She later fessed up. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.

kate middeton
Source: mega

Kate Middleton underwent abdominal surgery in January.

Kate was recently spotted with her husband, Prince William, at a farmers market in England, but people aren't convinced it's really the mom-of-three. "That ain’t Kate…" Bravo star Andy Cohen posted to X (formerly named Twitter) on Monday, March 18, after the footage appeared.

donald trump sues george
Source: mega

Donald Trump spoke out about the royals in a recent interview.

One person wrote, "I don’t understand why they keep lying omg," while another said, "I just want to know who they think they’re fooling."

kate middleton
Source: mega

Kate Middleton has only been seen a few times since her surgery.

According to an insider, Kate needed some time to herself.

“She and William have been under intense stress ever since Harry and Meghan left the family. They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview. On top of that they have moved house, the kids have moved school, the Queen died, and she became Princess of Wales. It’s not surprising she got ill, and it’s not surprising she needs a break from it all to get better," a source told The Daily Beast.

