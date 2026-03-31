Prince William and Kate Middleton Won't Meet With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During U.K. Visit as Duke Hopes to 'Spend Some Time With the Family'

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Source: MEGA Prince William and Kate Middleton have 'no intention' of seeing the Sussexes.

“If King [Charles] was to invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to stay with him, that is a matter for His Majesty alone," a source told The Mirror on March 30. “The Prince and Princess of Wales’ position has not changed, and they would not make arrangements to see them outside of them potentially attending an official public engagement," the insider said, adding they have "no intention" of seeing Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, during their visit.

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Prince Harry Is Eager to See His Family During the Visit

Source: MEGA Prince Harry would 'like an invite to Sandringham.'

Another insider dished to The Times the Invictus Games founder would love to reunite with his family while he's in town later this summer. “If he was invited by the King, he would get a package of security that automatically kicks in. He'd like an invite to Sandringham. Would he go? It would depend who was there. If the King was to say, 'Come up and spend some time with the family,' he'd love that.” William, 43, and Kate, 44, also have their home, Amner Hall, at the Norfolk estate.

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Meghan Markle Was Last in the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Source: MEGA The last time the Fab Four were seen together was at Queen Elizabeth's funeral in 2022.

“Harry always loves seeing his father and would love to see him as much as possible," the source went on. The former actress and the Spare author relocated to the United States six years prior after taking a step back as senior members of The Firm. While Harry made several trips back to his London hometown solo, Meghan has not been to England since Queen Elizabeth's funeral in September 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Are Heading to the U.K. in July

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rarely visit the U.K. since they moved to the U.S. in 2020.