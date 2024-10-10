Prince William Jokingly Reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Are 'Always Wrestling' at Home
Prince William is giving insight into life at home with his three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
The Prince of Wales joked the three youngsters are "always wrestling over the remote."
William mentioned the Wales kids while attending an event for his BAFTA Bursary fund — which seeks to help young people enter the film industry.
“What I love about films is there’s so many different varieties. You can have such an extreme mix,” William told a group of students. “That’s what makes it exciting — you don’t know what’s coming next.”
While at the gathering, William was gifted friendship bracelets for his family.
"That’s so sweet. They’re going to wear those, you’ll see them out and about,'' William gushed.
"I’ll keep them away from Louis because he’ll try and steal all his sister’s bits," the dad-of-three joked.
OK! previoulsy reported an insider claimed the Waleses hope to give their kids a sense of normalcy while navigating royal upbringings.
"I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home," the source told an outlet. "The children help with laying the table, clearing their plates when they’ve finished eating and helping with tidying up. There’s no preferential treatment."
According to the insider, Kate and William "manage their busy working schedules" and spend quality time with their little ones "after school."
Throughout Kate's cancer battle, the princess was "determined to make sure her children's home life is not disrupted," and that their routine remained as "normal as possible" amid health crises.
"Catherine is very, very natural," the source continued. "She keeps the family down to earth. Home is a safe haven. In a bid to keep things functioning as smoothly as possible, she has been keen for everything to carry on as normal for the children."
"The children are still expected to do their chores and to muck in at home," the insider added.
In Kate's remission announcement, she shared footage of her with her children, William and her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and the video was well received by fans.
“It was a message that you could see the deep struggle. It was obviously a very, very positive spin was on it because she has now finished chemo, but she emphasizes in her message the long road ahead,” Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.
“The millions of people who’ve suffered in one way or another from this dreadful disease — I, being one of them with my mother — will relate so personally to this,” Fitzwilliams added. “It’s also clear that she is with them all the way, and yet she is also in a much better place. But it is still a struggle.”
Kate's decision to highlight her life at home in the social media post reminded one expert of her predecessor, Princess Diana.
“Emphasis on family, healing, nature, empathizing with the health struggles of others — it’s all there,” Christopher Andersen explained. “It’s hard not to think of Princess Diana when you look at this video. She brought the same kind of energy to the royal family.”