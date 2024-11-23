Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Under Enormous Pressure to Represent a Positive Image of the Monarchy' After Scandals Erupt
While the royal family was elated to find out that Kate Middleton is now cancer-free after months of treatments, the monarchy isn't kicking back and relaxing just yet, as they still have several scandals to deal with.
Most recently, Prince William and King Charles were named in an investigation into whether their private estates profited off of taxpayers.
According to a source, the new accusations have sparked “panic” among the palace, and since King Charles is still battling cancer, the insider said the Prince and Princess of Wales "are under enormous pressure to represent a positive image of the monarchy" as things unfold.
While the father-of-three told the press his wife will likely "be doing a bit more next year" when it comes to taking on royal duties now that she's in good health, the brood is still down several members since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. in 2020 and Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles due to his sexual assault lawsuit. Additionally, Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022.
While some thought the Sussexes could rejoin the monarchy now that they would have bigger roles, royal expert Hilary Fordwich believes William would never let the happen.
"With Prince Harry, it’s all an issue of trust," she explained. "Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions. He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip."
"In this capacity, it’s widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to his former royal family fold," she added.
Harry has done serious damage to his relationship with his family, particularly due to the claims he made in his memoir Spare and what he and Meghan said in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.
When Harry was asked in a 2023 televised interview about the idea of taking on royal duties again, he replied, "No. I don't think it is ever going to be possible."
However, the couple hasn't had as much luck as they hoped when they moved to California, as the former actress' podcast was axed, prompting Spotify to end the deal they once made with the duo.
In addition, the mother-of-two also appears to be struggling with her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, as though she teased the release of products several months ago, nothing has ever officially launched.