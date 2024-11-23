or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince William
OK LogoROYALS

Prince William and Kate Middleton 'Under Enormous Pressure to Represent a Positive Image of the Monarchy' After Scandals Erupt 

Photo of Queen Camilla, Prince William, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 23 2024, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

While the royal family was elated to find out that Kate Middleton is now cancer-free after months of treatments, the monarchy isn't kicking back and relaxing just yet, as they still have several scandals to deal with.

Most recently, Prince William and King Charles were named in an investigation into whether their private estates profited off of taxpayers.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton pressure represent monarchy scandals
Source: mega

A source said the palace is 'panicked' about the monarchy's endless string of scandals.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a source, the new accusations have sparked “panic” among the palace, and since King Charles is still battling cancer, the insider said the Prince and Princess of Wales "are under enormous pressure to represent a positive image of the monarchy" as things unfold.

While the father-of-three told the press his wife will likely "be doing a bit more next year" when it comes to taking on royal duties now that she's in good health, the brood is still down several members since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the U.K. in 2020 and Prince Andrew was stripped of his titles due to his sexual assault lawsuit. Additionally, Queen Elizabeth II passed away in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton pressure represent monarchy scandals
Source: mega

Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly feel pressured to represent the monarchy in a positive light.

Article continues below advertisement

While some thought the Sussexes could rejoin the monarchy now that they would have bigger roles, royal expert Hilary Fordwich believes William would never let the happen.

"With Prince Harry, it’s all an issue of trust," she explained. "Prince William is the most unlikely royal to ever forgive Harry for all his despicable indiscretions. He is now very much seen and accepted as the family enforcer, taking on the hard-line ruler role of his grandfather, Prince Philip."

MORE ON:
Prince William

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton pressure represent monarchy scandals
Source: mega

The Princess of Wales will take on more duties next year now that she's cancer-free.

Article continues below advertisement

"In this capacity, it’s widely known within the family that Prince William has laid down an absolute ban on Harry returning in any way, shape or form to his former royal family fold," she added.

Harry has done serious damage to his relationship with his family, particularly due to the claims he made in his memoir Spare and what he and Meghan said in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Article continues below advertisement
prince william kate middleton pressure represent monarchy scandals
Source: MEGA

The claims Prince Harry made in his memoir did irreparable damage to the relationship he has with his family.

Article continues below advertisement

When Harry was asked in a 2023 televised interview about the idea of taking on royal duties again, he replied, "No. I don't think it is ever going to be possible."

However, the couple hasn't had as much luck as they hoped when they moved to California, as the former actress' podcast was axed, prompting Spotify to end the deal they once made with the duo.

In addition, the mother-of-two also appears to be struggling with her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard, as though she teased the release of products several months ago, nothing has ever officially launched.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.