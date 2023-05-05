Prince William & Kate Middleton's Cutest Moments in Photos
Prince William and Kate Middleton are truly living out a fairytale!
After meeting in 2001 as college students at St Andrews, the two hit it off right away, and by 2010, they announced they were headed down the aisle. Since then, the pair have marked numerous occasions together and built their own family, welcoming sons Prince George, 9 and Prince Louis, 5, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte, 8.
The couple's most recent milestone was celebrating their 12th anniversary, doing so publicly by sharing a sweet picture of them riding bikes together. "12 years ❤️," they captioned the snap, which was shared on their official joint Instagram page.
Husband & Wife
On April 29, 2011, the twosome exchanged vows with an estimated 300 million watching the ceremony. After the ceremony, the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greeted the public on Buckingham Palace's famous balcony.
Goofing Off
While members of the monarchy usually have to be on their best behavior during royal engagements, the pair let loose while at the London Marathon in 2017.
Three's Company
The lovebirds had a very special guest when they got glammed up for the 2018 BAFTAs, as the brunette beauty was pregnant with third child at the time, Prince Louis, who turned 5 on April 23.
Drink Up
Pour me a pint! In 2019, the mom-of-three cheered on her man as he learned the ropes behind a bar in Belfast, Ireland.
Party of 5
This past December, the family released their annual Christmas card, with 2022's edition picturing the gang dressed in casual clothes while holding hands and enjoying the great outdoors.
"I was delighted to spend time photographing The Prince and Princess and their children in Norfolk earlier this year," royal photographer Matt Porteous shared at the time. "It is always such an honour to capture these special moments within a family and I’m delighted they have chosen this portrait for their 2022 Christmas card."