Princess Beatrice's Daughter Is 'the Most Thrilled' About Her Pregnancy: 'She Wants a Little Sister to Dote On'

Photo of Princess Beatrice.
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice's daughter is excited to welcome a sibling, according to the source.

By:

Oct. 13 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

The royal family is counting down the days until they meet their newest member!

According to an insider, there is one particular person in the brood who is especially ecstatic that Prince Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are expecting their second child: the couple’s daughter, Sienna, 3.

princess beatrice daughter most thrilled pregnancy little sister dote
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice announced she was pregnant with her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on October 1.

“They are so excited to be growing their family, but Sienna is probably the most thrilled,” the insider said of the family-of-four, which also includes Edoardo’s son, Wolfie, 8, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

“She wants a little sister to dote on. Beatrice has had to remind her that she could very well be getting another brother, though!” the source noted.

Regardless of the baby’s gender, Beatrice and Edoardo, 40, “couldn’t be happier” to expand their clan, the source said: “The entire royal family are over the moon about the wonderful news.”

Beatrice’s uncle King Charles is apparently “delighted" about the pregnancy.

princess beatrice daughter most thrilled pregnancy little sister dote
Source: MEGA

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice already share daughter Sienna, 3, and co-parent Edoardo's son, Wolfie, 8.

The princess’ mother, Sarah Ferguson, shared a message following the news, writing, “Becoming a granny again fills my heart with so much happiness and gratitude.”

Another source pointed to the timing of the pregnancy, as the royal family has been dealing with Charles, Kate Middleton and Sarah’s cancer diagnoses.

“Bea’s announcement couldn’t have come at a better time,” they shared. “It’s given people hope and a reason to smile.”

Beatrice and Edoardo married in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple’s intimate wedding had only 20 close friends and family members, including the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. A year later, the lovebirds had Sienna.

Princess Beatrice

princess beatrice daughter most thrilled pregnancy little sister dote
Source: MEGA

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice tied the knot in 2020.

As OK! previously reported, on October 1, the palace shared a statement revealing Beatrice is due in 2025.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," they shared.

On October 4, the soon-to-be mother-of-two was spotted for the first time since making her pregnancy public.

The daughter of the disgraced Prince Andrew smiled wide as she was photographed at the Chiltern Firehouse in London for the establishment's 10th anniversary party.

princess beatrice daughter most thrilled pregnancy little sister dote
Source: MEGA

The source claimed Princess Beatrice has to remind Sienna she could 'be getting another brother,' not a sister.

Beatrice donned an all-black ensemble for the event except for a white Venetian-style masquerade mask. In addition to the princess, A-listers including Sienna Miller, Camila Cabello, Lily Allen and Ellie Goulding were spotted attending the celebration.

Life & Style reported on the royal family's excitement for Princess Beatrice's pregnancy.

