Prince William 'Has Made No Effort To Speak To' Harry After 'Spare' Debut, But 'Wants To Move On': Source

And while the 40-year-old "wants to move on" from the drama his brother, 38, has caused with his bombshell claims about members of the royal family, per the first insider, another source claimed William is now more wary than ever of his younger sibling.

“William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted. He’s trying to move on with his life,” said the second source to a news outlet, adding that "there has been a massive breach of trust" due to the "leaking" of certain stories.