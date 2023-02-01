Prince William 'Has Made No Effort To Speak To' Harry After 'Spare' Debut, But 'Wants To Move On': Source
It looks like Prince William won't be waving the white flag anytime soon — because he would rather ignore his ongoing rift with Prince Harry, it seems, than confront the situation head-on.
According to an insider, William "has made no effort to speak to Harry" following the debut of Spare on January 10.
And while the 40-year-old "wants to move on" from the drama his brother, 38, has caused with his bombshell claims about members of the royal family, per the first insider, another source claimed William is now more wary than ever of his younger sibling.
“William feels that Harry is all smoke and mirrors and is not to be trusted. He’s trying to move on with his life,” said the second source to a news outlet, adding that "there has been a massive breach of trust" due to the "leaking" of certain stories.
The heir and Duke of Sussex have been estranged for years now, with things going from bad to worse after Harry and Meghan Markle announced in 2020 that they were stepping back from their senior royal duties. Tension was only exacerbated with Harry and Meghan's sit-down interviews and Netflix series — with the nail in the coffin being the release of the father-of-two's tell-all.
In Harry's pages, he included never-before-heard details about his relationship with his older brother and father King Charles III. Harry even dragged William's wife, Kate Middleton, into the messy matter, accusing the royal couple of encouraging him to wear the Nazi uniform that sparked widespread criticism in 2005.
He also included a physical altercation between himself and William, as well as a heated private text exchange between his wife and sister-in-law in the weeks leading up to the Sussexes' May 2018 wedding.
As for whether Harry believes he can mend his fractured relationships with his family members — especially after dropping Spare — he recently admitted that he believes he lost William and Charles forever.
"They've shown no willingness to reconcile," the royal claimed of his family to host Tom Bradby during a sit-down entitled Harry: The Interview last month. "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."
"It never needed to be this way, the leaking and the planting ..." Harry elaborated of his dynamic with his relatives, reiterating that he wanted “a family — not an institution."
As OK! reported, Harry and Meghan have accused the royals of planting stories about the duo to cover up less favorable stories about their own.
An insider spoke to Us Weekly about William's lack of an effort to reach out to Harry.