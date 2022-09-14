'Change For Our Household': King Charles Warns Staff About Being Fired From Palace

"The change in role for our principals will also mean change for our household … The portfolio of work previously undertaken in this household supporting the former Prince of Wales’s personal interests, former activities and household operations will no longer be carried out, and the household … at Clarence House will be closed down," the note read. "It is therefore expected that the need for the posts principally based at Clarence House, whose work supports these areas will no longer be needed."

“I appreciate that this is unsettling news and I wanted to let you know of the support that is available at this point," the letter continued. It also said that employees who provided "direct, close, personal support and advice" would stay in their roles.