Savannah Guthrie Sits Down With British Prime Minister Tony Blair After Being Snubbed By King Charles III
On Tuesday, September 13, Savannah Guthrie sat down for a revealing interview with Prime Minister Tony Blair. The Today chat comes after Queen Elizabeth II's passing and after King Charles III was reportedly not super friendly to Guthrie, as she went ignored when she waved to him outside of Buckingham Palace.
Aside from chatting about the Queen, Blair mentioned how Her Majesty had "responded perfectly" in the aftermath of Princess Diana's untimely death in 1997 — even though she was critiqued for her cold demeanor by some of the British public.
"It was difficult, but here’s the thing, she was trying to balance what she had to do as a queen and what she had to do as a grandmother," the head of state told Guthrie. "And she was acutely aware that she had two young, young children who had lost their mother in terrible circumstances, and who were grieving and who needed to be looked after."
"In the end she understood, because always her duty came first, that she had to respond to this extraordinary outpouring of grief about Princess Diana, but grief, and unlike her own passing now, mixed with — maybe anger’s too strong a word — but a sense that something had happened that shouldn’t have happened, and that Diana had been taken from people who really did love her," Blair continued.
Although the news anchor got to have an open and honest conversation with one U.K. executive, the same could not be said of her interaction with the newest head of the Commonwealth.
On Monday, September 12, Guthrie shared a snap on Instagram that showed herself reporting outside of Buckingham Palace where she eagerly greeted King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla.
“I waved, but they didn’t wave back,” the journalist wrote alongside a snap of the situation. “But they have a busy day ahead of them.”