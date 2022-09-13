Savannah Guthrie Sits Down With British Prime Minister Tony Blair After Being Snubbed By King Charles III

Aside from chatting about the Queen, Blair mentioned how Her Majesty had "responded perfectly" in the aftermath of Princess Diana's untimely death in 1997 — even though she was critiqued for her cold demeanor by some of the British public.

"It was difficult, but here’s the thing, she was trying to balance what she had to do as a queen and what she had to do as a grandmother," the head of state told Guthrie. "And she was acutely aware that she had two young, young children who had lost their mother in terrible circumstances, and who were grieving and who needed to be looked after."