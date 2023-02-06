OK Magazine
'Older Woman' Who Took Prince Harry's Virginity Breaks Silence On Tryst: 'It Wasn't That Glorious'

older woman who took prince harrys virginity breaks silence pp
Source: the sun/youtube; mega
By:

Feb. 6 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

The woman Prince Harry lost his virginity to is speaking out after the Duke of Sussex went into great detail about their tryst in his memoir, Spare.

One month after Harry recalled losing his "stallion" virginity to an "older woman" in his controversial pages — where he revealed the once-unknown woman smacked his butt — the person in question finally revealed herself.

older woman who took prince harrys virginity breaks silence
Source: mega

Sasha Walpole discussed the intimate experience in a Sunday, February 5, interview with a news outlet, noting that her five-minute sex romp with the Invictus Games founder "wasn’t that glorious. We were drunk and having sex in a field."

Sasha — who previously worked at the stable at King (then Prince) Charles III’s residence at Highgrove — candidly talked about the impact Harry's book had on her life after he dissected their time together in 2001, when he had his first sexual experience in a grassy field behind the Vine Tree Inn in Wiltshire, U.K.

older woman who took prince harrys virginity breaks silence
Source: the sun/youtube

“I don’t understand why he went into such detail. He could have said that he lost his ­virginity and left it at that,” she pointed out, adding: "He has done this to my privacy because I was going to keep my head down and not talk about it."

"I’ve kept this a secret for 21 years. I would never have said anything if he hadn’t put it in his book," she made clear. "I have to say it in my words."

Looking back on their intimate time together, Sasha shared that it happened while they were celebrating her birthday — and both parties had been drinking shots of tequila, Baileys and sambuca.

The mother-of-two claimed she only told her mom about having sex with the royal right after it happened, but she was forced to come clean to her dad after Harry aired out their dirty laundry in his memoir, which hit shelves on January 10.

"It is awkward because of what Harry has written about me slapping his bum, really cringey," she recalled of having to tell her dad so he would hear from her instead of reading about it in the press. "It flared up because of the way Harry has written it. That is why I am in this situation."

"If it wasn’t in the book, none of this would be happening," she insisted during the interview of her having to speak on the matter.

older woman who took prince harrys virginity breaks silence
Source: mega
Sasha, who is only a few years Harry's senior, noted that she didn't give her mom any detail and called her sister the following day to discuss how she took the now-father-of-two's V-card. Though she remembered laughing with her sister about the affair, Sasha didn't "go into detail other than it was drunken."

"I found it quite funny. It made no difference that it was Harry at all," she clarified. "He was just seen as one of the lads."

Sasha also revealed she "didn’t know Harry was a virgin at the time. Then it kind of dawned on me that perhaps he was." Once their fling concluded, she and Harry — who were "mates" at the time— separately made their ways back to the bar.

As for the other detailed memories from their time together that Harry wrote about — he scribed how the experience was a "quick ride, after which she’d smacked my rump and sent me off to graze" — Sasha confirmed it wasn't anything to romanticize.

Source: OK!

Sasha spoke to The Sun about her sexual experience with Harry.

