'Older Woman' Who Took Prince Harry's Virginity Breaks Silence On Tryst: 'It Wasn't That Glorious'

The mother-of-two claimed she only told her mom about having sex with the royal right after it happened, but she was forced to come clean to her dad after Harry aired out their dirty laundry in his memoir, which hit shelves on January 10.

"It is awkward because of what Harry has written about me slapping his bum, really cringey," she recalled of having to tell her dad so he would hear from her instead of reading about it in the press. "It flared up because of the way Harry has written it. That is why I am in this situation."

"If it wasn’t in the book, none of this would be happening," she insisted during the interview of her having to speak on the matter.