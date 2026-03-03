or
Prince William Is 'Triggered' by Possible Movie Talks About Disgraced Uncle Ex-Prince Andrew: Source

Prince William is not happy with possible movie talks going on about his uncle, the former Prince Andrew.

March 3 2026, Published 4:33 p.m. ET

Prince William is reportedly horrified over the idea of possible movie adaptions about his disgraced uncle, the former Prince Andrew

According to new reports, the Prince of Wales, 43, is allegedly “triggered” by film talks about Andrew's recent scandals.

Prince William 'Despises' Projects Made About His Family

image of Prince William and Kate Middleton
Source: MEGA

Prince William is not a fan of Hollywood film projects that are about his family.

On March 2, a source told Star magazine how “there’s a real sense of ‘here we go again’ which has really triggered William, especially as it seems Netflix is the one leading the way to put this movie or TV series together."

The Duke of Cambridge always “despised” projects that “profit off his family’s lowest points.”

According to Daily Mail, mega media conglomerates such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney are rushing to make a film about Andrew and his fall from grace.

Hollywood Is Eager to Make Movies About Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals

image of prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Drama surrounding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein has been brewing for years.

"We have been bombarded with screenwriters wanting to bring this story to us. The race is on in Hollywood to be the first studio to bring out an Andrew film," a Disney Studios insider revealed.

Another Tinseltown source claimed: "There have been discussions for some time with Left Bank Pictures, which owns the rights to The Crown, for a series of one-off specials about royal scandals and dramas."

"The Crown as a series has ended but the name will live on. There have been advanced talks about doing a limited series, under The Crown banner, about the Andrew saga which is as dramatic, if not more dramatic, than anything shown in the original series which included episodes on the abdication and the death of [Princess] Diana," they added.

'The Crown' May be Revised in Favor of Portraying Ex-Prince Andrew's Downfall

image of Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce
Source: Netflix

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in Season 5 of 'The Crown.'

Netflix's critically-acclaimed royal drama aired for six seasons from 2016 until 2023, covering Queen Elizabeth II's rule across several decades.

  • The show dramatized many pivotal moments in the Firm’s history, beginning with the monarch’s reign in 1952 and concluding with the 2005 wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

    • Andrew's scandalous past has been portrayed twice before, in the Netflix film Scoop and the Amazon Prime miniseries A Very Royal Scandal.

    image of Michael sheen
    Source: Amazon Prime Video

    Michael Sheen as the former Prince Andrew in the Amazon Prime series 'A Very Royal Scandal.'

    Both productions were broadcast in 2024 and chronicled BBC anchor Emily Maitlis' infamous 2019 interview with Andrew about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein and s-- trafficking victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

    Jeremy Brock, the screenwriter behind A Very Royal Scandal also told Daily Mail that "Netflix and Amazon executives are 100 percent talking about making a drama based on Andrew's continued downfall."

    The former royal's reputation got worse after he was arrested on February 19 (his 66th birthday) on suspicion of sharing confidential information with Epstei​​n while serving as the United Kingdom's trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.

