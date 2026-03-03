Prince William Is 'Triggered' by Possible Movie Talks About Disgraced Uncle Ex-Prince Andrew: Source

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William is reportedly horrified over the idea of possible movie adaptions about his disgraced uncle, the former Prince Andrew According to new reports, the Prince of Wales, 43, is allegedly “triggered” by film talks about Andrew's recent scandals.

Prince William 'Despises' Projects Made About His Family

On March 2, a source told Star magazine how “there’s a real sense of ‘here we go again’ which has really triggered William, especially as it seems Netflix is the one leading the way to put this movie or TV series together." The Duke of Cambridge always “despised” projects that “profit off his family’s lowest points.” According to Daily Mail, mega media conglomerates such as Netflix, Amazon and Disney are rushing to make a film about Andrew and his fall from grace.

Hollywood Is Eager to Make Movies About Ex-Prince Andrew's Scandals

"We have been bombarded with screenwriters wanting to bring this story to us. The race is on in Hollywood to be the first studio to bring out an Andrew film," a Disney Studios insider revealed. Another Tinseltown source claimed: "There have been discussions for some time with Left Bank Pictures, which owns the rights to The Crown, for a series of one-off specials about royal scandals and dramas." "The Crown as a series has ended but the name will live on. There have been advanced talks about doing a limited series, under The Crown banner, about the Andrew saga which is as dramatic, if not more dramatic, than anything shown in the original series which included episodes on the abdication and the death of [Princess] Diana," they added.

'The Crown' May be Revised in Favor of Portraying Ex-Prince Andrew's Downfall

Netflix's critically-acclaimed royal drama aired for six seasons from 2016 until 2023, covering Queen Elizabeth II's rule across several decades. The show dramatized many pivotal moments in the Firm’s history, beginning with the monarch’s reign in 1952 and concluding with the 2005 wedding of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Andrew's scandalous past has been portrayed twice before, in the Netflix film Scoop and the Amazon Prime miniseries A Very Royal Scandal.

