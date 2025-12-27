Prince William 'Wants to Deal' With Disgraced Uncle Andrew Before Cancer-Stricken King Charles Dies: Ex-Prince Will 'No Longer Be Protected'

Article continues below advertisement

Prince William is anxious to manage his disgraced uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor before his father, King Charles, passes on. The former Prince Andrew, 65, has a medley of scandals that have spilled into the royal family's affairs in recent years, with the cancer-stricken monarch, 77, taking away his royal titles earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The Prince of Wales 'wants to deal' with his shamed uncle, a source claims.

Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York author Andrew Lownie told Page Six how Andrew is stressed out over his current rank within The Firm. “He’s worried about what’s going to happen,” the author said. “He’s going to be no longer protected. William is going to deal with him.”

Article continues below advertisement

The Former Prince Andrew Is Moving to Sandringham Estate Next Year

Source: MEGA Andrew's friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has soured his position in the royal family.

“He wants the stables cleaned … the window dressing is that Andrew will leave by the spring, and he’s a good boy, and he’s done what he’s been told,” Lownie added, noting how the Prince of Wales, 43, “wants to deal” with his shamed uncle. Andrew's friendship with dead pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has soured his position in the royal family, with Charles also evicting his brother from his longtime home, Royal Lodge. Andrew is being forced to live in a smaller "shoebox-sized" abode on Sandringham Estate come next year.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The former prince will be moving into Sandringham Estate.

Lownie also explained how the former Duke of York is rarely “a good boy," claiming he'll “go kicking and screaming” as he moves out of Royal Lodge. He noted that Andrew will expect a “pretty big house, extensive staff, a gardener, a driver, a housekeeper [and] a cook" at his new Norfolk home. Lownie then explained how the taking away of Andrew's titles was particularly upsetting for him. “That was the really important thing,” the writer said. “He used to describe himself as, ‘I’m a Prince first, a naval officer second, and a husband third.’ And so he can’t go on the balcony, he can’t get all the attention.”

The Royal Family Is in 'Trouble'

Source: MEGA Andrew Lownie said The Firm is going into survival mode.