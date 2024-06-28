princess anne discharged from the hospital days after being kicked by horse

Anne isn't the only royal dealing with health challenges, as Kate Middleton and King Charles are currently battling cancer. The Princess of Wales took six months away from the spotlight due to her condition, but she returned to her role at Trooping the Colour.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the mom-of-three wrote in an Instagram post shared on Friday, June 14.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.