Princess Anne Discharged From the Hospital Days After Being Kicked by Horse
Princess Anne returned home from the hospital on Friday, June 28, after the royal was kicked by her horse.
"I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay," Anne's husband, Timothy Laurence, said in a statement.
The palace announced that Anne was injured on Sunday, June 23, while walking on a royal property.
"The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening," the message read. "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."
OK! previously reported Sir Timothy updated a well-wisher on Anne's condition before she was able to go home.
“How’s your wife, Sir? Is she doing well?” someone asked Laurnce in a clip posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, which was shared on Wednesday, June 26, by ITV’s Chris Ship.
“She’ll be out when she’s ready," he clarified.
- 'Vulnerable' Kate Middleton and Prince William Are 'Pillars' of the Monarchy as Health Crises and Scandals Make the Royal Family Shaky
- Princess Anne Is 'Recovering Slowly' After Being Hospitalized for a Concussion, Her Husband Reveals
- Princess Anne Post-Injury Memory Loss: Hardworking Royal Expected to Remain in Hospital Another Week to Address 'Cause for Concern'
Anne has a long history of working with horses, as she became the first British royal to become an Olympian when she represented her country as an equestrian. In a recent viral video from Trooping the Colour, the Princess Royal was applauded online for her ability to stay calm as her steed Noble became unruly.
One person wrote, “Princess Anne, a master horsewoman and expert equestrian,” while another penned, “Princess Anne’s equine skills came into play today. She did well to stay calm and her younger brother, Edward, Duke of Edinburgh looked on and made sure she was okay."
“Nothing she can’t handle,” a third chimed in, while a fourth user called her a "bada--."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Anne isn't the only royal dealing with health challenges, as Kate Middleton and King Charles are currently battling cancer. The Princess of Wales took six months away from the spotlight due to her condition, but she returned to her role at Trooping the Colour.
"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times. I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," the mom-of-three wrote in an Instagram post shared on Friday, June 14.
"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home," she continued.