'Camilla Will Never Be a True Queen': Princess Anne Protested Her 'Frosty' Sister-in-Law Being Given the 'Queen Consort Title'

Before Andrew Parker Bowles married Camilla, he dated Anne, and their romance might've been a source of tension for the Princess Royal and queen consort.

"Her relationship with Camilla was particularly awkward as they had both been involved with Andrew Parker Bowles," she wrote.

"Princess Anne reportedly initially gave Camilla the cold shoulder. It was little consolation that the Princess Royal had also had a frosty relationship with Diana, for whom she had no time before she married Charles, and with Sarah, Duchess of York," Levin explained. "Anne has seen for herself how hard Camilla has worked for the monarchy and her sense of duty. Gradually, she became more amenable."