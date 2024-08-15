'Camilla Will Never Be a True Queen': Princess Anne Protested Her 'Frosty' Sister-in-Law Being Given the 'Queen Consort Title'
Queen Camilla had a rocky start to royal life after being known as King Charles' mistress during his marriage to Princess Diana, leading Princess Anne to not be excited about her sister-in-law becoming the queen consort.
"Like many people who didn't know Anne well, Camilla found her frosty demeanor difficult and somewhat unnerving to cope with [at first]," Angela Levin wrote in Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen.
"Anne was, for many years, opposed to the idea of Camilla being granted the title of Queen Consort," Levin claimed, adding the prediction that "Camilla will never be a true queen."
Before Andrew Parker Bowles married Camilla, he dated Anne, and their romance might've been a source of tension for the Princess Royal and queen consort.
"Her relationship with Camilla was particularly awkward as they had both been involved with Andrew Parker Bowles," she wrote.
"Princess Anne reportedly initially gave Camilla the cold shoulder. It was little consolation that the Princess Royal had also had a frosty relationship with Diana, for whom she had no time before she married Charles, and with Sarah, Duchess of York," Levin explained. "Anne has seen for herself how hard Camilla has worked for the monarchy and her sense of duty. Gradually, she became more amenable."
- Kate Middleton Was Visibly 'Concerned' About 'Anxious' Queen Camilla During 2022 Balcony Appearance
- Prince Harry 'Always Assumed He Would Be Forgiven' by King Charles After Publicly Trashing the Royal Family
- Prince William Initially 'Couldn't Stand' Queen Camilla, But They've 'Become Closer' Over Their Spouses 'Coping With Cancer Treatment'
OK! previously reported an expert claimed Prince Willam was also reluctant to connect with Camilla, as she was famously dubbed the third person in Diana and Charles' marriage.
"Prince William initially couldn’t stand Camilla," Hilary Fordwich told an outlet. "[But] he has come to appreciate her steadfast dedication to duty. They have become closer and have bonded over their spouses coping with cancer treatment."
"Camilla has a calming influence on King Charles. Prince William appreciates that she also makes his father happy," Fordwich added.
But over time, their relationship has changed in a good way.
"William was very cordial to Camilla, and their relationship has always been civil," Andersen said. "That is in part because Camilla has been shrewd enough not to ever try to instruct William in any way."
"The fact is, despite her earthly reputation, Camilla is not a mom type. She was never a hands-on mother with her own children and certainly would not have interfered in Charles’ relationship with his children," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Despite the tension between Camilla and William, they've been able to bond over their shared role as caretakers as Kate Middleton and Charles battle cancer. While Camilla and William are able to confide in each other, Kate and Charles are in close contact as they undergo treatment.
During Trooping the Colour, Kate and Charles' close relationship was on display while making their balcony appearance.
“The protocol is that traditionally Kate and William would be standing next to each other and the King and Camilla standing next to each other," former royal butler Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo. "It is planned but it is also changing the protocol to show the King and Kate united with each other and going through similar battles, so I would say this is down to the King’s preference. The balcony is all orchestrated, but I have a feeling the King said to Kate, ‘You stand next to me.'"