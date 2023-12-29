Queen Camilla Is 'Not a Natural' Royal, Princess Anne Reveals

"I’ve known [Camilla] a long time off and on. Her understanding of the role and how much difference it makes to the King has been absolutely outstanding," Anne said in Charles III: Coronation Year. "This role is not something that she’d be a natural for, but she does it really well."

Anne was proud of the former Duchess of Cambridge's transition into The Firm.

"She provides that change of speed and tone, that’s equally important," the Princess Royal added.