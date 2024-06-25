Princess Charlotte 'Feels Lucky' She Got to Meet Taylor Swift Backstage, 'Absolutely Loved' the Singer's Concert: Source
Princess Charlotte takes the crown when it comes to being the biggest Swiftie in the royal family!
Though the Saturday, June 22, Taylor Swift concert the 9-year-old attended alongside Prince William and Prince George somewhat served as a celebration for the dad-of-three's 42nd birthday one day prior, an insider claimed it was Charlotte's idea to go in the first place.
"Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family," the source spilled to a news outlet. "She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum [Kate Middleton] being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa's birthday like this."
The insider added that the adorable tot "absolutely loved" seeing Swift live and was grateful for the opportunity to be in the audience.
"They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them," the insider said, also referring to 10-year-old George and 6-year-old Prince Louis, who stayed back with Kate, 42. "They understand and appreciate how lucky they are meeting someone like Taylor Swift."
Before the Grammy winner, 34, kicked off her second show at Wembley Stadium this year, she greeted the trio of royals backstage alongside boyfriend Travis Kelce, also 34.
"Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝," the "Karma" crooned captioned an Instagram post of all of them together, which received over 9 million "likes," including ones from Gigi Hadid and Reese Witherspoon.
The Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account also shared an image from the meet and greet, captioning the picture, "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening! #LondonTSTheErastour."
Though Charlotte and her brother weren't photographed in their seats, William went viral for the dance moves he showed off while Swift belted out her hit "Shake It Off."
A separate source claimed the future king didn't care about the public's comments, noting, he "is focused on his wife and children right now. He really just wanted it to be a special night for Prince George and Princess Charlotte."
His moves went so viral that even the ladies of The View discussed the video on the Monday, June 24, episode of the talk show.
Whoopi Goldberg, 68, quickly took aim at those who made fun of the dad-of-three, spilling "My goodness, it’s the guy’s birthday. Lighten up! It’s the guy’s birthday, let him do what he does."
Co-host Sunny Hostin, 55, added, "That was pure, unadulterated joy for a man whose wife is suffering from cancer. Can’t we enjoy that for him? Come on."
Alyssa Farah Griffin, 35, agreed with her costars, quipping, "Go off, future king. I loved it. I wasn’t expecting big moves out of William, so I like that he gave them."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to the source about Charlotte's admiration for Swift.