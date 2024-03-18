Princess Diana's Brother Worries 'About the Truth' Surrounding Kate Middleton's Whereabouts
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer is now weighing in on Kate Middleton's whereabouts following her planned abdominal surgery.
“I do worry about what happened to the truth,” Spencer, 59, told BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Elsewhere in the interview, Spencer was asked how the conspiracy theories compare to the "press intrusion" after his sister died in a car crash in 1997.
“I think it was more dangerous back in the day,” Spencer stated. “I think if I look back to ’97 and Diana’s death, I think the circumstances of her death [were] so shocking that it did make the industry that supports the paparazzi really consider more carefully what it couldn’t, not because they had a moral judgment but because it was unacceptable.”
As OK! previously reported, the palace announced Kate, 42, had planned surgery in January, but she's only been spotted a few times since then.
In honor of Mother's Day in the U.K., she posted a photo with her three kids — Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — but people quickly pointed out how it was edited.
One day later, she admitted she messed around with the snapshot. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Kate wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on March 11.
According to an insider, the mom-of-three needed to take a beat after a whirlwind year full of ups and downs.
“She and William have been under intense stress ever since Harry and Meghan left the family. They spent three years just waiting for the next horrific media interview. On top of that they have moved house, the kids have moved school, the Queen died, and she became Princess of Wales. It’s not surprising she got ill, and it’s not surprising she needs a break from it all to get better," the source told The Daily Beast.
Additionally, rumors spread about Kate and Prince William's marriage as she was seen without her wedding ring in the viral photo.
“She has been under incredible pressure for several years, and is now being harassed by the media over f----ups made by other people. How her office could have put out a picture without her ring when it was clearly going to be one of the most scrutinized pictures of all time is just unfathomable. And she is to blame? Sorry, no. That was their failure and they should have accepted the blame. They will clear out all those people when the dust settles," the insider claimed.