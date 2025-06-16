Princess Diana Would Be 'Devastated' by Prince William and Harry's Ruptured Relationship

Tensions between William and Harry have been publicly acknowledged in recent years. In the 2019 documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry confirmed that their relationship had become strained, saying, “We’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers... We have good days and bad days.”

That divide deepened in 2020 when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals.

In a 2021 CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry explained the distance, both literal and emotional, between him and his brother.

“You know, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through h--- together,” Harry said. “But we’re on different paths. The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”