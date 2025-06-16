Princess Diana Would Be 'Devastated' by Prince William and Harry's Ruptured Relationship
Princess Diana’s former personal trainer believes the late royal would be “devastated” by the ongoing estrangement between her two sons, Prince William, 42, and Prince Harry, 40.
“Diana loved her boys; they were everything to her,” said Jenni Rivett, who worked with the Princess of Wales for six years before her death in 1997.
Speaking to a a news outlet, Rivett reflected on how painful the current tension between the brothers would have been for Diana, who died at age 36 in a Paris car crash.
“She would have been devastated at what is going on between them today,” Rivett said. “She didn’t want this life. She didn’t want any of it. All she ever wanted was to be a good wife and mother.”
Rivett, who became a close confidant to Diana during their time together, shared that the princess would often open up to her about struggles.
“Sometimes Diana would tell me things so personal,” she recalled. “I always tried to give her the best advice I could.”
Tensions between William and Harry have been publicly acknowledged in recent years. In the 2019 documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry confirmed that their relationship had become strained, saying, “We’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers... We have good days and bad days.”
That divide deepened in 2020 when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced they were stepping back from their roles as senior royals.
In a 2021 CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry explained the distance, both literal and emotional, between him and his brother.
“You know, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through h--- together,” Harry said. “But we’re on different paths. The relationship is space, at the moment. And, you know, time heals all things, hopefully.”
The fallout from that interview, according to Us Weekly, left the relationship at “rock bottom.”
A source told the outlet that William “doesn’t know who [Harry] is anymore,” and that trust between them had eroded.
“They’ll never recover from the damage that has been done," the source dished.
Rivett also reminisced about spending time with the young princes at Kensington Palace.
“Harry was the naughty one,” she laughed. “William and Harry would sometimes fight over who got to hold my daughter when I brought her along. They’d even interrupt Diana’s workouts, and she’d shoo them out of the studio.”
Diana shared William and Harry with King Charles III.
The couple separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996, just a year before her tragic death.