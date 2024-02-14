Prince Harry's Prior 'Lurid' Attack on Queen Camilla Made Him Not Want to See His Stepmother During His Short Visit to the U.K.
Prince Harry rushed to the U.K. to visit King Charles after it was revealed His Majesty had cancer. Although Harry and Charles' meeting was brief, a royal expert believes the Duke of Sussex's negative comments about Queen Camilla influenced the amount of time they spent together.
"He also said that Camilla leaves bodies in the street. It's pretty lurid language, isn't it?" Michael Cole said on GB News. "Of course, he did identify her as the third person in his parent's marriage, and he did resent it."
In Spare, Harry accused Camilla of leaking stories to the press to get the public's attention away from her and Charles' affair.
"In fact, both brothers made it clear and said marry anybody but Camilla. Well, it turned out rather differently," Cole stated. "About his dash over the pole. I mean, apart from collecting 11 thousand air miles, I can't see what was achieved by coming here which could not be achieved by talking over a video link for 45 minutes."
Cole later speculated that Harry flying from California to the U.K. was a threat to the king's recovery.
"He could have done that. And of course, when somebody is suffering from cancer, the important thing in the treatment is not to contract any infections," Cole stated. "Well, Harry had been at thirty thousand feet in a cigar tube, pressurized, breathing the same air as thousands of other people."
"And you can bet your life that the usual greeting of royal men, a kiss on the cheek, was not on offer when the prodigal son returned to Clarence House," he added.
OK! previously reported Camilla has been supportive of Charles throughout his health journey, and she broke protocol to take him to the London Clinic to have an operation on his enlarged prostate.
"I was absolutely delighted because you don't know whether he would be bedridden or he didn't have the energy to walk very far, and there you saw him if you didn't know that he'd had cancer — you would've thought he was just in the right mood and walking to church as he likes to do every Sunday," Angela Levin said on GB News. "Camilla by his side smiling probably to jerking him into joking."
"And it's wonderful that she's there, such like a rock," Levin added."She has gone to as many engagements as possible that King Charles would have done, which is a huge load, but she'll do it with grace."
Levin later claimed Camilla was modeling her approach to duties after Prince Philip.
"She would do her absolute best to stand by him," she stated. "She never wanted to be in the spotlight and she disliked giving speeches. But she's learned all that and I think it's a marvelous thing that she's done."