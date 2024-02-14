Prince Harry's Prior 'Lurid' Attack on Queen Camilla Made Him Not Want to See His Stepmother During His Short Visit to the U.K.

"He also said that Camilla leaves bodies in the street. It's pretty lurid language, isn't it?" Michael Cole said on GB News. "Of course, he did identify her as the third person in his parent's marriage, and he did resent it."

In Spare, Harry accused Camilla of leaking stories to the press to get the public's attention away from her and Charles' affair.

"In fact, both brothers made it clear and said marry anybody but Camilla. Well, it turned out rather differently," Cole stated. "About his dash over the pole. I mean, apart from collecting 11 thousand air miles, I can't see what was achieved by coming here which could not be achieved by talking over a video link for 45 minutes."