Princess Eugenie Enjoyed Ski Trip Hours Before Her Father Ex-Prince Andrew's Arrest

Princess Eugenie recently enjoyed a ski holiday in Gstaad, Switzerland, just hours before her father, former Prince Andrew, was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The incident unfolded early Thursday, February 19 morning, leading to significant media attention.

Source: MEGA Princess Eugenie was skiing in Switzerland before Prince Andrew’s arrest.

Eugenie was spotted on the slopes of Gstaad on Wednesday, February 18, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, their two young sons, and a group of friends. According to Hello!, the family took a break for lunch at Restaurant Waldmatte. A fellow diner described the scene, saying, “Eugenie and Jack were with the children, the nanny and a group of friends... they were tucked away in a corner and casually dressed in ski gear and jackets.”

Source: MEGA Ex-Prince Andrew was detained on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

The arrest of Andrew, which coincided with his 66th birthday, came as a surprise. Allegations suggest he forwarded confidential trade documents to Jeffrey Epstein during his time as a U.K. trade envoy from 2001 to 2011. Following the arrest, King Charles expressed his “deepest concern” over the situation, emphasizing the need for a comprehensive investigation. He stated, “What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated.”

Source: MEGA King Charles expressed concern about the allegations.

In the wake of Andrew’s arrest, sources indicated that Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie’s mother, may be questioned by police. Legal experts believe she could provide relevant information regarding Andrew’s alleged misconduct. A top barrister noted, “The police may have a basis for questioning Sarah Ferguson as she may be a relevant witness in this case.”

Source: MEGA Reports suggest Sarah Ferguson could be questioned.