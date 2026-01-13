Ex-Prince Andrew Positioning Daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie as 'Royal Spies' as They Are His 'Only' Way Into Family Now
Jan. 13 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is no longer a member of the royal family after King Charles ripped away his royal titles last year.
However, the man formerly known as Prince Andrew, 65, won't back down and is reportedly trying to situate his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, as "royal spies" as a way to stay within the Firm.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Attended Christmas With the Royal Family
Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun that Andrew urged Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 35, to attend Christmas with the rest of the Windsor clan at Sandringham last month.
"I don’t think Beatrice and Eugenie had a choice. Andrew said to them, 'You have to go,'" she said. “Because he wants to keep a foot in. A, he wants to know what’s going on. B, he’d want to know what people were saying about him."
The Disgraced Duke of York Is 'Not at the Table Anymore'
“And he’s always said that ‘the girls are my passport,'" the biographer went on. "They are Andrew’s only passport into the royal family now. And I’m absolutely sure that he persuaded them."
Royal journalist Charlie Rae also spoke to The Sun, adding: “Andrew wants to keep an eye on what’s going on.”
“He’s not invited, so he’s not at the table anymore,” he said. “So one of the first things that would have happened when they got back would be Andrew would be on the phone saying, 'Who said what?'”
Beatrice and Eugenie faced quite the internal dilemma when the holiday season came around last year. The York princesses were conflicted over whether to attend the holiday walkabout on December 25 following church mass with the royal family.
During the event, the two women kept their heads held high despite their disgraced father's past public scrutiny. Andrew's ties to dead s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein and sexual abuse victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre were a major cause of Charles, 77, taking away his titles and his longtime home, Royal Lodge.
Beatrice and Eugenie Stayed 'Resilient' During the Christmas Walkabout
Body language expert Judi James shared insight with Daily Mail regarding the sisters' attitude, noting the girls wanted to show strength when they strolled with the Firm into St Mary Magdalene Church.
"Eugenie arrived with the others, walking at the very heart of the royal group as though cocooned by them to show she was still embraced, protected, and even cherished despite her parents' forced absence," she said, adding they "held their heads up in public" despite their father's scandals.
"It looked like a message of intent in terms of resilience and confidence in the face of her father's ongoing scandal and banishment from the line-up," James added.