Princess Eugenie 'Removed from the Royal Family's Blacklist' After She Skipped Prince Harry's Invictus Games Event
Princess Eugenie is helping the royal family as Kate Middleton and King Charles battle cancer, and a source hinted at the princess distancing herself from Prince Harry to reconnect with the Windsors.
"Bea and Eugenie can't imagine what William is going through right now, and it was an honor for them to give him some support," a source told an outlet. "The York sisters were determined not to let him down."
According to the insider, Eugenie was "overjoyed" after not being on the royal family's "blacklist."
"But that was last year and she's worked hard to prove her commitment to the royals," the insider continued.
The source claimed Eugenie didn't contact the Duke of Sussex during her most recent trip to California, and in May, she failed to attend his Invictus Games celebration in London.
"She didn't reach out to Harry when she was in L.A. in February. This confirmed his worst fears that his last line to his family was over," they added.
OK! previously reported Prince Andrew losing his HRH status in 2022 after being accused of assault could make it difficult for Eugenie and Princess Beatrice to become working royals.
"For Beatrice and Eugenie, there is also the 'Prince Andrew factor,'" PR guru Luana Ribeira told GB News. "Although they cannot be held responsible for the words and actions of their father, I think their current strategy of keeping their head down and quietly getting on with life is a wise one for them."
- Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Becoming Working Royals 'Could Damage the Monarchy's Public Image'
- Sick Kate Middleton Could 'Give a Wave' During Trooping the Colour After Months of Avoiding the Spotlight
- Sarah Ferguson Praises Her 'Exceptional' Daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice for Their Support During Cancer Battle
Despite her father's fall from grace, Eugenie took to Instagram to stand in solidarity with Prince William and King Charles.
"Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country," Eugenie said in a caption after attending the Buckingham Palace garden party alongside Zara and Mike Tindall.
Royal correspondent Cameron Walker applauded the Prince of Wales for including his extended family in the outing.
“Yeah, it was quite a nice surprise," Walker told GB News. “Prince William does want to see his cousins take on a bit more of an informal role when it comes to engagements."
“The idea of a slimmed-down monarchy might start to be a thing of the past," Walker continued. “It is a case of Prince William taking after his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and rallying around his cousins like Queen Elizabeth did and asking them to help out as and when, so watch this space."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Walker thinks the non-working royals will take on more engagements, but it doesn't mean they will become senior members of The Firm.
“I suspect we may see Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall and Peter Philips out and about and doing more engagements for the royal family in an informal capacity," the commentator added. “But I must stress that does not mean becoming working royals.”
Sources spoke to Woman's Day.