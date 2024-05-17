Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Wouldn't Attend Prince Harry's Invictus Games Event 'Without the King's Consent'
Prince Harry celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in London, but Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were noticeably absent.
The Princesses of York have maintained a bond with the Duke of Sussex over the years, but one royal expert thinks the sisters didn't want to send out a divisive message by attending.
"They [Beatrice and Eugenie] would not have been expected to be there because that would have been a sign of a split in the royal family," Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "You would have had royals there, some there and not others, that would have been seized on."
According to the commentator, Beatrice and Eugenie still have a "close relationship with Harry."
"If you had any members of the royal family going it would have been perceived as a split," he explained. "There would have been no way Beatrice and Eugenie would have attended an event like that without The King's consent."
Although the Windsors weren't seen at St Paul's Cathedral on Wednesday, May 8, the Spencer family was spotted entering the church. OK! previously reported body language expert Judi James noticed how comfortable Harry was around Princess Diana's relatives.
"Harry clearly looks excited and delighted to be seeing his mother’s family again here, his cheeks are rounded, his face red and shiny and his eye-smile involves crinkling to signal authentic pleasure and affection," James said in reference to Harry greeting Charles Spencer, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lara Spencer, Louis Spencer and George McCorquodale.
"With Diana’s sister, there is a three-stage hug. He begins with a cheek kiss, with his hands clutching her back at shoulder level," she noted.
Since leaving the royal fold, the Spencers continue to be a part of Harry and Meghan Markle's lives, as Lady Jane and Lady Sarah McCorquodale traveled to California for Princess Lilibet's christening.
"Then stage two is where they pull closer for an actual hug and Harry places his head over her shoulder with a facial expression that signals love," James shared. "The parting is stage three, with ‘regret’ or ‘reluctance’ rituals to hint he would like the hug to go on longer, as he rubs his hands up and down her upper arms."
"Meanwhile, with his uncle Earl Spencer there is a two-stage handshake that converts into a hug and back-pat and as he greets other members of the group his signals of excitement increase as he grins, chats and pulls faces," James revealed.
While talking to the Earl of Spencer, Harry seemed excited to be with his uncle.
"Harry’s body language here is a blend of excited, ‘free’ child and fond adult. He looks relaxed and socially ‘safe’ as though able to express his emotions as well as be more playful," James noticed.
While looking at footage of the Spencers at the gathering, James compared it to how Harry interacts with Charles.
"[Charles and Harry] have always been far more tempered because for Charles the depiction of being ‘regal’ involves much higher levels of formality," James said.
"Like his father Philip, Charles would be seen kissing his sons in public but the cheek-kiss ritual for Charles is similar to the one he even did with Diana during their marriage, i.e an awkward gesture that contains restraint signals to avoid any of the intensifying stages we can see between Harry and the Spencers," she continued.