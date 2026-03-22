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Ex-Prince Andrew Seen Walking His Corgis at Sandringham Estate for First Time Since Arrest

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Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew was spotted walking his dogs at the Sandringham Estate for the first time since his arrest last month.

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March 22 2026, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

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The former Prince Andrew was spotted for the first time since his arrest last month on March 21.

The disgraced ex-Duke of York, 66, was photographed walking his corgis on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Moved to Sandringham Last Month

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image of royal family
Source: MEGA

The ex-Duke of York was arrested on February 19.

Andrew took a stroll with his dogs alongside a bodyguard around the grounds of his new home.

The ex-royal moved to Wood Farm on The Firm's winter estate last month after King Charles evicted him from his longtime Windsor home, the Royal Lodge.

The outing was the first time Andrew was seen publicity since his apprehension by Thames Valley cops on February 19.

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The Former Duke of York's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein Was Linked to His Arrest

image of prince Andrew and Jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

Ex-Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein's friendship goes back decades.

The Royal Navy veteran was arrested for allegedly sharing confidential travel documents with Jeffrey Epstein when he was a trade envoy from 2001 until 2011.

He reportedly sent notes about his vacations to Singapore, Vietnam, China and Hong Kong to the s-- trafficker in 2010. That same year, Andrew allegedly emailed the financier about his visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he encountered the sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Hey! You are in big time,” Andrew wrote to Epstein at the time. “He thinks you are great and would like to introduce you to Sheikh Mohammed, [sic], the crown prince. Doesn’t think it can be done before the end of the year though.”

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Sarah Ferguson's Current Location Is Still TBD

image of prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew were kicked out of their Royal Lodge home.

Ever since he was taken into custody, the whereabouts of his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, have yet to be confirmed. Her last public appearance was in December 2025 for Princess Beatrice's daughter Athena's christening.

Ferguson, 66, was also kicked out of the Royal Lodge as she had been living there with Andrew since 2008.

In January, the Weight Watchers spokeswoman spent some time at a wellness clinic in Switzerland to recharge and think about her next steps.

image of princesses Eugenie and Beatrice and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson could wind up staying with daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

Her next residence is still unknown as earlier reports suggested she could stay with Beatrice, 37, or her other daughter, Princess Eugenie, 35.

One insider exclusively told OK! how the former Duchess of York has been couch-surfing with pals as she looks for a better place to live.

"Sarah has essentially been living out of suitcases for months now. She does not have a permanent place she can comfortably call home and has been relying heavily on the generosity of friends who have opened their doors to her," the source said.

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