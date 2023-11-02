Priscilla Presley Was 'Concerned' Michael Jackson Only Married Her Daughter Lisa Marie Because 'He Was So Intrigued' by Dad Elvis

Priscilla Presley was protective of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, specifically when it came to marrying Michael Jackson in 1994.

During a recent interview with Piers Morgan, set to air on TalkTV this week, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley admitted she had always been skeptical of the "Thriller" singer's intentions with Lisa Marie, as she worried he only wanted to involve himself romantically with her because of an infatuation he had with her dad, the King of Rock and Roll.