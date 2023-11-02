Priscilla Presley Was 'Concerned' Michael Jackson Only Married Her Daughter Lisa Marie Because 'He Was So Intrigued' by Dad Elvis
Priscilla Presley was protective of her late daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, specifically when it came to marrying Michael Jackson in 1994.
During a recent interview with Piers Morgan, set to air on TalkTV this week, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley admitted she had always been skeptical of the "Thriller" singer's intentions with Lisa Marie, as she worried he only wanted to involve himself romantically with her because of an infatuation he had with her dad, the King of Rock and Roll.
Like she feared, it wasn't long before Lisa Marie and Michael began experiencing marital struggles, as Priscilla recalled her daughter confiding in her at some point between tying the knot with the late King of Pop and divorcing him in 1996.
"She said, 'Mom, I'm really concerned,' this is while they were married, and she said, 'I never see him. He is always gone,'" Priscilla explained of her and Elvis' only child, noting Lisa Marie never knew where Michael had gone and he would simply call her three or four days later with no explanation.
Priscilla continued: "I always felt that Michael Jackson loved Elvis, or respected Elvis, so I always felt that having the name, associated with the name with his daughter, I was concerned. I told her…"
During the interview, Piers asked if she was certain Michael's motivation in marrying Lisa Marie had to do with Elvis, who had died in 1977 —years before they married — to which Priscilla confirmed was true, adding: "I never really got to know him."
Piers then questioned if she would have preferred her daughter never said "I do" to the "Beat It" performer.
Priscilla sternly replied, "Yes, just because I felt that he was so intrigued about Elvis," adding that he was only involved with Lisa Marie "because she was a Presley."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Lisa Marie first met Michael when she was just seven years old.
As a fan of his band, the Jackson 5, Lisa Marie's father brought her backstage at one of Michael's concerts in 1975, however, they didn't reconnect romantically until nearly two decades later.
One month after Lisa Marie's passing back in January, a shocking unpublished manuscript unearthed, revealing the "Lights Out" singer felt a slight savior complex when she married Michael nearly 20 years ago, as OK! previously reported.
"You get sucked into the 'You poor, misunderstood person, you... I'm a sucker for that,’” Lisa Marie wrote prior to her passing of Michael, who died in 2009 from an overdose of sedatives he regularly consumed.