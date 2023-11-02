Lisa Marie Presley Had Suicidal Thoughts Months Before Untimely Death, Mom Priscilla Emotionally Reveals
Priscilla Presley broke down in tears as she described her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's mental state in the months leading up to her unexpected death at the age of 54.
"It was unbearable. I lost my mother, my grandson and my daughter," the ex-wife of Elvis Presley shared about losing her only child on Thursday, January 12, during a recent emotional interview on TalkTV with Piers Morgan, set to air this week.
"Losing Ben was the hardest thing for her, he took his own life, he was the love of her life. She adored him, she would do anything for him," Priscilla, 78, expressed regarding Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin Keough, who heartbreakingly died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27.
While it had been more than two years since Benjamin's passing, the pain never became easier for Lisa Marie, Priscilla explained, noting her daughter began to have suicidal thoughts of her own.
"We were sitting in Memphis in the suit, she said I don't know if I want to be here. She would go on about Ben and how she was still grieving, this was a couple of months [before Lisa Marie's death]," Priscilla confessed, as she was unable to hold back her tears.
In a separate interview with a news publication back in August, Priscilla opened up about the final special evening she spent with her daughter at the Golden Globe Awards, where they watched Austin Butler win Best Actor for his starring role in Elvis before heading to the Chateau Marmont together after the show to celebrate.
"We had just gotten there, you go down all these stairs. I tripped a little bit because I had these high heels on, and she started laughing so hard. I started laughing. We hadn’t even had a drink yet," Priscilla recalled.
"She goes, 'Oh my God, Mom, you can’t even have a drink.' … It was fun, a fun memory. Then we sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, 'Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.' We immediately got up and left," she detailed.
Just two days later, Priscilla received a phone call from her daughter's ex husband Danny Keough, informing her Lisa Marie was in the hospital after she had suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed inside her Calabasas home.
"I got right in the car, but she was already gone. I still can't believe it. I don’t wish this on any mother," she painfully concluded.
Lisa Marie's cause of death was later revealed to be a small bowel obstruction from a weight-loss surgery she had years prior, though opioids were also found in her system at the time of her passing.
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
