Lisa Marie Presley Had Suicidal Thoughts Months Before Untimely Death, Mom Priscilla Emotionally Reveals

Priscilla Presley broke down in tears as she described her daughter Lisa Marie Presley's mental state in the months leading up to her unexpected death at the age of 54.

"It was unbearable. I lost my mother, my grandson and my daughter," the ex-wife of Elvis Presley shared about losing her only child on Thursday, January 12, during a recent emotional interview on TalkTV with Piers Morgan, set to air this week.