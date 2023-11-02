Lisa Marie Presley Had Intense Stomach Pain Linked to Previous Weight-Loss Surgery Right Before Her Tragic Death

The former wife of Elvis Presley recounted her night at the Golden Globes with the mother-of-four. While the awards show went well for the family, as Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in the biopic Elvis, Lisa Marie was apparently visibly ill.

"She didn't look well that night, and I was concerned," Priscilla said of the January 10 outing. "She asked Jerry Schilling, one of my best friends, if he could hold her. Her heels were high, but she had worn them before, and I thought, 'Is she OK?' She didn't really look that OK, she looked very frail."