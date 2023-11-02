Lisa Marie Presley Had Intense Stomach Pain Linked to Previous Weight-Loss Surgery Right Before Her Tragic Death
Priscilla Presley revealed new details of daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s tragic death.
During an interview with journalist Piers Morgan for the British news show TalkTV, the 78-year-old discussed the "unbearable" loss of Lisa Marie, who died suddenly on January 12 at the age of 54.
"It’s like a large part of your life is taken away," the grieving mother said during the sit down, which airs on Thursday, November 2.
Priscilla then indicated some signs of Lisa Marie’s declining health, which she noticed in the days leading up to her daughter’s crisis.
The former wife of Elvis Presley recounted her night at the Golden Globes with the mother-of-four. While the awards show went well for the family, as Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll in the biopic Elvis, Lisa Marie was apparently visibly ill.
"She didn't look well that night, and I was concerned," Priscilla said of the January 10 outing. "She asked Jerry Schilling, one of my best friends, if he could hold her. Her heels were high, but she had worn them before, and I thought, 'Is she OK?' She didn't really look that OK, she looked very frail."
Priscilla continued: "Then we watched the show, and we had a few laughs, and we were all excited about Austin Butler and [director] Baz [Luhrmann], and the movie went so well, we were proud of them, then we started to go, and she said, 'Mom, do you want to go to Chateau Marmont and have a drink?'"
Before arriving at the bar, Priscilla recalled the two of them having a great time, saying, "We both had our high heels on and both of us tripped on the staircase, and we started laughing and giggling."
However, the “Lights Out” singer began to experience severe stomach pain.
"We went and sat down, and she said, 'Mom, I have to go, my stomach really hurts.' I go, 'Of course, are you OK?' She goes, 'Yes, yes, I just really have to go'. And I go, 'OK, we will get the cars now,'" she remembered.
"Then I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mine, and that hug was the last hug I gave her," Priscilla said.
Just a few days later, the mother-of-one received a call from Lisa Marie's ex-husband Danny Keough, who told Priscilla to come to the hospital immediately. Unfortunately, Priscilla did not make it in time to say goodbye to her daughter.
"It was unbearable. I lost my mother, I lost my grandson, and I lost my daughter. It's still shocking that we don't have her," Priscilla emotionally shared, referencing the death of Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, who died of suicide in 2020.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie died of a small bowel obstruction caused by a previous weight-loss surgery.
According to the coroner’s report, the "adhesions that developed" from her bariatric surgery caused a "strangulated small bowel," which eventually led to her passing.
The Sun reported on the interview before its release.